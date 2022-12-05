ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

rockytopinsider.com

Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning

The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

New home building permits fall 38% in November

The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Elder Options hits leadership transition

Local nonprofit Elder Options is in a transition period for the first time in 15 years as longtime CEO Kristen Griffis prepares to step down on December 31. After Griffis departs, the organization’s chief operating officer (COO), Katina Mustipher, will take the reins as the organization’s new CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Coarsey crowned Trenton Mayor after twenty-five percent voter turnout

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - With a higher-than-average municipal election turnout, Trenton residents have picked their new mayor after several months of the city’s top job laying vacant. Robbi Coarsey beat challenger Ryan Clemons by a 53-vote margin, winning 156-103. Right around 25% of residents cast their ballots in Tuesday’s...
TRENTON, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
