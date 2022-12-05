Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Linebacker Diwun Black officially enters NCAA transfer portal Thursday
Florida junior linebacker Diwun Black is no longer a member of the UF football program after the program opted to part ways with Black, Swamp247 has learned. As of Wednesday afternoon, Black was no longer listed on UF's roster on Floridagators.com. "I have officially enter(ed) the transfer portal," Black posted...
rockytopinsider.com
Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning
The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
Florida State Representative indicted for falsely obtaining small business loan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker faces up to 35 years in prison after he attempted to defraud the Small Business Administration by falsely obtaining a coronavirus-related small business loan. Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston received a six-count indictment by a federal grand jury. He is facing two counts...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New home building permits fall 38% in November
The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Elder Options hits leadership transition
Local nonprofit Elder Options is in a transition period for the first time in 15 years as longtime CEO Kristen Griffis prepares to step down on December 31. After Griffis departs, the organization’s chief operating officer (COO), Katina Mustipher, will take the reins as the organization’s new CEO.
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
WCJB
Coarsey crowned Trenton Mayor after twenty-five percent voter turnout
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - With a higher-than-average municipal election turnout, Trenton residents have picked their new mayor after several months of the city’s top job laying vacant. Robbi Coarsey beat challenger Ryan Clemons by a 53-vote margin, winning 156-103. Right around 25% of residents cast their ballots in Tuesday’s...
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
villages-news.com
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million
The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million. The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc. Rober Freeman, James Medefind,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issues
Florida Rep. Sam Garrison, chairman of the Clay County legislative delegation, is holding a meeting for the purpose of hearing public testimony on state issues and the consideration of local bills.
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says
A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Fleming Island man died due to a motorcycle accident on I-295 Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Photo byGetty Images.
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers fear arrest, lack legal alternative
A few dozen people were told to leave the empty state land where they lived in tents near Alachua County’s largest homeless shelter. On Thursday, the deadline, Willie Littles was helping to move the last two tents to the camp’s new location – about 200 feet to the south.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
