ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated AFC playoff picture after Week 13

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3ZMH_0jYGOpoh00

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, knocking them out of the second spot in the AFC playoff seeding, for the moment.

With all the AFC games having been played in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the conference after defeating the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The second seed belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals to lose their hold on the top spot. They’re followed by the Baltimore Ravens, as they barely squeaked out a win over the Denver Broncos in a game where they lost Lamar Jackson to an injury.

In the fourth spot are the Tennessee Titans. They lost the A.J. Brown revenge game to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bengals moved up a spot to the fifth seed after their defeat of the Chiefs.

The Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers dropped them the furthest of any team, as they’re currently sixth just one spot above the New York Jets, who dropped their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Just outside the playoffs, with 6-6 records each, are the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Miami plays the latter this upcoming week, and a win against Brandon Staley’s team could boost their odds of making the postseason from 87% to 97%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Mike McDaniel’s squad will be tested a lot over the next month, and there’s a chance that they fall out of the playoff seeding. At this point, however, every team in the AFC is technically still alive, besides the Houston Texans, who were eliminated on Sunday after their loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up the silly question Tom Brady asked Aaron Judge before Saints-Bucs

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints with his latest game-winning TD pass of his legendary career. But the GOAT also made some news right before the start of the game when he ran into New York Yankees slugger/free agent Aaron Judge, who was seen in the tunnel wearing a Mike Evans Bucs jersey.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy