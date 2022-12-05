ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Phase 2 of Brennan’s Industrial Development in Thornton Announced

Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 37 acres at the southeast corner of East 128th and Interstate 25 in Thornton. Brennan will develop four Class-A distribution facilities totaling approximately 415,000 square feet as “Phase II” of Brennan’s current, adjacent project.
THORNTON, CO
Denver Ranks 8th for Number of Live-Work-Play Developments

Live-work-play buildings offer access to residential areas, office & coworking spaces, as well as retail and entertainment under one roof, thus making the switch from workstyle to lifestyle convenient and quick. While not necessarily a novelty, mixed-use development is a concept that has taken off significantly in more recent years.
DENVER, CO
CP Group Leases 150,000 SF at Granite Tower

One year since CP Group acquired Granite Tower in downtown Denver, the firm has executed nearly 153,000 square feet of leasing activity at the 600,000-square-foot, 31-floor office tower. The recent activity includes the completion of 45,000 square feet in new leases in the last year. Leasing activity since CPG began...
DENVER, CO
Knightbridge Capital Buys Value-Add Multifamily Property in Denver

Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, has acquired Gaucho Apartments at 1201 N Clarkson Street in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Kyle Malnati, Sam Bretz, and Zack Jenkins of Calibrate Real Estate represented the seller, Tremont Investment Group, in this transaction. Gaucho Apartments is a 39-unit property, built...
DENVER, CO
Berthoud Adaptive Park Project Approaches Halfway Fundraising Goal

Berthoud, Colo., is getting a wheelchair-accessible playground, thanks to colorado-based nonprofit Can’d Aid. Today, Can’d Aid’s Berthoud Adaptive Park Project is celebrating Colorado Gives Day. The park will be Berthoud’s first public inclusive playground and a destination for children and parents of all abilities. Colorado-based nonprofit...
BERTHOUD, CO
City Council Adopts Park Hill Golf Course Area Plan

Denver City Council members voted 10-3 on Monday night to adopt the Park Hill Golf Course Small Area Plan proposed by the Departments of Community Planning and Development and Denver Parks and Recreation. Denver voters in a potential future citywide election will now have reliable city guidance for what would happen with the Park Hill Golf Course land, should they vote in favor of removing a conservation easement that restricts the land’s current use to a golf course.
DENVER, CO
Students Take Part in Beam Signing for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College Athletic Facility Expansion

Students and staff of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College joined GH Phipps and Eidos Architects to sign the final beam before it was put into place for the expansion of the school’s athletic facility. The beam signing, a construction industry tradition, took place on Friday, November 18 for the Denver Public School, located at 19535 East 46th Avenue.
DENVER, CO

