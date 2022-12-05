Denver City Council members voted 10-3 on Monday night to adopt the Park Hill Golf Course Small Area Plan proposed by the Departments of Community Planning and Development and Denver Parks and Recreation. Denver voters in a potential future citywide election will now have reliable city guidance for what would happen with the Park Hill Golf Course land, should they vote in favor of removing a conservation easement that restricts the land’s current use to a golf course.

