Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Hays girls win big; boys lose heartbreaker to Junction City
Hays High hosted Junction City Friday night to wrap up the home portion of the 2022 season. Hays turned a cold shooting first quarter into a 26 point win 51-25 over the Junction City Blue Jays. The Indians made just two of eleven first quarter shots and were tied at nine points after the first quarter. Hays slowly started to pull away in the second quarter with a 15-7 advantage during the eight minutes for a 24-16 halftime lead.
⛳ Tiger women sign two for 2023
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State head golf coach Jerol DeBoer announced the signing of two student-athletes that will join the Tiger squad in the 2023-24 season. Corbyn Marquess from Plainville, Kan. and Hayden York from Tonganoxie, Kan. have both signed letters of intent to attend FHSU in the fall.
Former Ellis AD among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
🏀 Tiger women win back-and-forth game at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team came out on top in a back-and-forth affair against Missouri Western Saturday afternoon, winning 64-58 at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The lead changed hands 13 times on the day, but a strong fourth quarter helped the Tigers (7-3, 3-0 MIAA) pull away to secure their third-straight road win over the Griffons (7-4, 2-2 MIAA).
FHSU's Robben named to Academic All-America first team
AUSTIN, Texas – College Sports Communicators named Isabel Robben of Fort Hays State to its Women's Soccer Academic All-America Team on Tuesday. She earned first-team honors at goalkeeper. Robben is one of only three goalkeepers nationally in NCAA Division II to receive Academic All-America honors for 2022 and was the top vote receiver among goalkeepers as a first-team selection. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals nationwide vote on the Academic All-America Team, which reflects both academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo
The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
Ellis County Historical Society recognized at state museum conference
The Ellis County Historical Society continues to work toward goals set in the spring of 2021 when a new administration and expanded board took the helm. Much work has been happening behind the scenes but one important goal Executive Director Amanda Rupp has her focus on is being more visible and relevant in the community.
🎤 Forward Ever: Kidney donor, Hays assistant principal Shauna Zweifel
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kidney donor and Hays Middle School assistant principal Shauna Zweifel.
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
Hays police chief named to statewide advisory committee
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week announced appointments to the following state authority, council and commission. . Purpose: To supervise and regulate credit unions. Evelyn Hill, Kansas City. Elesa Parsons, Pittsburg. Law Enforcement Memorial Advisory Committee. Purpose: To advise the director of architectural services and the state historical society...
Now That’s Rural: Trego County's Shiloh Vineyard
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Festival of Lights. Twinkly lights adorn five acres of trees, barns and buildings as excited families enjoy hot chocolate and homemade, spiced wine. It’s an annual Christmas celebration hosted by a family-owned winery on the high plains of rural Kansas....
Barton Co. sheriff: Hanks arrest for 1980 murder is historic
GREAT BEND — There is no statute of limitations in homicide cases. That's how, on Thursday, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested on second-degree murder charges from the death of Mary Robin Walter, stemming back nearly 43 years. Friday morning, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Barton County Attorney Levi Morris, and various other law enforcement officers held a press conference at the Barton County Courthouse to discuss the case.
Kan. teen hospitalized in Hays after head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Minor earthquake recorded in NW Kansas on Friday
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Friday evening in southwest Osborne County, near the Ellis and Russell county lines. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 6:16 p.m., KGS reported.
13th annual Community Christmas Dinner scheduled
The 13th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the VFW in Hays, 22nd and Vine. The meal will consist of roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, and a dinner roll. Christmas dinner is donated and cooked by the men of the VFW, who generously give their time Christmas Day, and prior, to prepare. The meal is free of charge, but donations are accepted. Donations that are received will be given to organizations that serve and assist area residents in an effort to "give back" all that has been given.
Access to Hays Public Works Department from Vine closed
Beginning on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, the access from Vine Street to the Hays Public Works Facility at 1002 Vine Street will be closed for approximately two weeks due to the Vine Street construction project. Please use General Custer access route. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350...
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms bird count
GREAT BEND — The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
UPDATE: Ice likely in Hays area as wintry weather moves in
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0