The 13th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the VFW in Hays, 22nd and Vine. The meal will consist of roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, and a dinner roll. Christmas dinner is donated and cooked by the men of the VFW, who generously give their time Christmas Day, and prior, to prepare. The meal is free of charge, but donations are accepted. Donations that are received will be given to organizations that serve and assist area residents in an effort to "give back" all that has been given.

HAYS, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO