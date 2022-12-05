Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material
This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.
Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?
Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
Detroit Lions make 4 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Vikings
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in a game that means a lot to both teams. With a win, the Lions will get to within one game of .500 on the season, while the win for the Vikings would clinch the NFC North division. Heading into the game, the Lions are currently favored to beat the Vikings, which makes them the first team in the Super Bowl era to have a 5-7 record and be favored over a team with a 10-2 record. Just moments ago, the Lions announced four roster moves.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos odds, picks and predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) will take on the Denver Broncos (3-9) Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. This Week 14 matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez
According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 14 matchup vs. Vikings
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their sixth game of the season when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Lions’ defense will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Vikings have a formidable offense that includes the great Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Sunday’s huge matchup against the Vikings.
Detroit Lions to get nice boost vs. Vikings
When the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, they will have a golden opportunity to move within one game of .500 on the season. If the Lions are going to beat the Vikings, they are going to need all hands on deck, as the Vikings have their sights set on clinching the NFC North division. According to head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions will get a nice boost on Sunday against the Vikings.
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
Detroit Lions forced to release additional tickets for matchup vs. Vikings
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get some revenge when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. When the same teams met earlier this season, the Lions had control of the game, but the Vikings ended up winning 28-24. You can bet that Ford Field is going to be rocking on Sunday afternoon as it is already sold out. In fact, according to a report from Tim Twentyman, the Lions are releasing standing-room-only seats in anticipation of another crowd of more than 65,000.
NFL fines New Orleans Saints for faking injury
According to a report from insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints a total of $550,000 for faking an injury. Schefter is reporting that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”
Aidan Hutchinson is ready to talk smack to T.J. Hockenson
This coming Sunday, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to get some revenge when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 6-7 on the season, while a Vikings win would give them the NFC North crown. But when the two teams meet this time around, tight end T.J. Hockenson will be wearing a different uniform, as he is now a member of the Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings earlier in the season, and to be honest, they have not missed him.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell ‘shocked’ by point spread vs. Vikings
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move within one game of .500 when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Heading into the game, the Lions are 5-7, while the Vikings come to the Motor City with a 10-2 record. With a win or a tie, the Vikings will clinch the NFC North, yet, as we passed along on Thursday, it is the Lions who are the favorites in Sunday’s matchup.
New Orleans Saints call B.S. on NFL
Earlier today, news broke that the New Orleans Saints have been fined a total of $500,000 for faking an injury during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”
Herman Moore finally opens up about Hall of Fame and he’s not happy
When debating the greatest Detroit Lions wide receivers in franchise history, there is no debate about who the top two receivers on that list are. Of course, we are talking about Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, and the great Herman Moore. But, despite Moore’s outstanding career with the Lions, he has not yet been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. During a recent interview, Moore finally opened up about the Hall of Fame and it’s safe to say that he’s not too thrilled about not being on the ballot.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have made a decision on rookie Elmer Soderblom. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have activated Soderblom from injured reserve and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Back in November, Soderblom was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury while blocking a shot. In 13 games with the Red Wings this season, Soderblom has two goals.
Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams comments on not playing much in debut
This past Saturday, news broke that Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams was being activated for the first time this season and that he was going to make his NFL debut at Ford Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the news breaking, Lions fans and media members were extremely excited about watching Williams for the first time. Unfortunately, the prized rookie only played a handful of snaps, and he only was targeted once by Jared Goff. That pass went incomplete. On Thursday, Williams commented on not playing much in his debut.
Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson Mic’d Up in ‘Sights and Sounds’ from win over Jaguars [Video]
This past Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson the Detroit Lions had their most-impressive victory in a very long time when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions have moved to 5-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes, though still slim, are still alive. Each week, the Lions media team puts together a Sights and Sounds video that shows some mic’d up footage from the most recent week. On Wednesday night, they released their latest Sights and Sounds video for the Lions’ win over the Jaguars.
Justyn-Henry Malloy: Getting to know the newest Detroit Tigers’ prospect
Who is Justyn-Henry Malloy?Justyn-Henry Malloy inside the numbers:What are the Detroit Tigers saying about Justyn-Henry Malloy:. There’s a new face in town, his name: Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Detroit Tigers acquired Malloy in a deal that sent Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves. Malloy is a position player, something the Tigers system has been bereft of for a long time. Now, the direction seems clear under the new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. They have a profile they’re looking for when it comes to the offensive side of the ball and Malloy seems to fit the bill.
