ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Everything Julia Roberts and George Clooney Have Said About Their Decades-Long Friendship

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOTgy_0jYGM32q00

From costars to best friends! Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s friendship is a match made in Hollywood heaven. The duo met in 2000 ahead of filming Ocean’s Eleven, the first of many collaborations between the two over the years. More than two decades later, the Oscar winners are still raving about their unbreakable bond.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2022, the Steel Magnolias actress shared details about meeting the Hollywood hunk after kickstarting their careers.

“We became instant friends,” Julia said at the time. “You just meet people and sometimes you think, ‘I really don’t like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I just don’t like them, and I will never change my mind.’ Then there’s some people that you meet, like my [George], who you go, ‘OK, I’m going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'”

After Ocean’s Eleven was released in December 2001, viewers could not get enough of the famous costars. They went on to share the screen together again in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve and 2016’s Money Monster.

Julia and George’s Hollywood takeover has also transcended red carpet events. The stars are known to turn heads with their stylish looks, so much so that they were chosen as co-chairs for the 2008 Met Gala. A few years later, the ER alum was elated to introduce Julia to his wife, Amal Clooney.

“She and Amal and I went out to dinner the other night,” he gushed to E! News in May 2015. “It was so much fun to have her meet my wife and have both of them be such good friends and hit it off so well.”

While George and Amal fell in love and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, Julia also started a family of her own. She married Danny Moder in 2002 after working together on The Mexican. They welcomed twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in November 2004 and their youngest son, Henry, in June 2007. Both George and Julia are incredibly family oriented, yet another thing they have in common on top of starring in blockbuster hits.

“I met [my husband] when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready,” she reflected during an October 2022 interview on Today. “And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”

The friendship between George and Julia has blossomed to the point that she wore a dress with his face on it to the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors! The Friends alum was on hand to celebrate George’s prestigious achievement and induction at the annual ceremony.

Keep scrolling to see Julia and George’s best quotes about their friendship.

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Helen Mirren Spoke So Lovingly About Her Ex Liam Neeson

You've heard of couple goals, but Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson might be Ex Goals. The two actors dated in the eighties and eventually married other people, but, ever the gentlewoman, Mirren has nothing but praise for the Irish actor. “We loved each other. We were not meant to be...
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Marc Anthony Suspicious Of Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck? J.Lo’s Ex Allegedly Knows How Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Husband Became Moody, Out Of Control

Marc Anthony is allegedly protective of Jennifer Lopez. The exes, who became good friends after they split, were blessed with two children together, Max and Emme. Now, there are reports claiming that Anthony is also suspicious of Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck. Table of contents. Marc Anthony Protective Of Jennifer...
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

65K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy