2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. U.S Marshalls, Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested on a parole violation and...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
2 southern Indiana residents arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested Wednesday in Clarksville on 10 drug charges. In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a gray Pontiac around midnight Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 65 in Clarksville. The car had a light out, ISP said, the plates came back as belonging to a different vehicle.
Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Louisville HVAC company asking for community to nominate veterans for annual 'Gift of Heat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maeser Plumbing, Heating and Cooling wants to provide heat for a local veteran this winter. The company is asking the community to submit nominations of veterans who are in need of heat for the winter season for its annual "Gift of Heat" to a local veteran.
Crews finish first phase of Sherman Minton Renewal Project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have completed the first of the five phases of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. With the completion of Phase One, crews have finished the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to...
