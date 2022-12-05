ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wdrb.com

2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. U.S Marshalls, Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested on a parole violation and...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Willett Distillery plans $93 million expansion in Springfield, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth. Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery. "Kentucky’s bourbon industry is...
SPRINGFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Santa Christmas Caravan returns to Louisville neighborhoods this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Santa Christmas Caravan will return this weekend around several Louisville neighborhoods. The caravan will visit neighborhoods and make several stops this Saturday and Sunday. Children and families will have the chance o take pictures with Santa Claus. Organizers said families will need to bring and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Latest proposal for Louisville Gardens brings new hope for vacant building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's new hope for a downtown Louisville entertainment site that has sat empty and boarded up, but it has a past full of highs and lows. A group called River City Entertainment Group was given preliminary approval for local and state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board to re-develop Louisville Gardens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Crews finish first phase of Sherman Minton Renewal Project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have completed the first of the five phases of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project. With the completion of Phase One, crews have finished the first half of the eastbound deck of the bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy