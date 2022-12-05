Read full article on original website
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood
Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
WSAW
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday December 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
