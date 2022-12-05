Read full article on original website
leastinterestingman
3d ago
I used to work in a wheel foundry. We tested tire/wheel combos and sent the test data back to the tire companies (we supplied a ton of data during the Ford Explorer /Firestone debacle). My experience was that Michelin tires did actually wear longer, but it's because of high silica/sulfur. That causes them to get very hard with repeat heat cycles. Hard tires don't grip well. Plus, the Michelins failed from sidewall rupture at a much higher rate than other brands. Personally, I won't waste my money on them, but everyone has their favorites
6
Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago
The Michelins on my GMC were worn out by 24k miles. Went Goodyears and got better traction and wear.
7
Maz21
3d ago
Like Goodyear or Cooper better. Michelin is good, but there are plenty of better cheaper options.
5
Comments / 12