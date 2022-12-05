ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

leastinterestingman
3d ago

I used to work in a wheel foundry. We tested tire/wheel combos and sent the test data back to the tire companies (we supplied a ton of data during the Ford Explorer /Firestone debacle). My experience was that Michelin tires did actually wear longer, but it's because of high silica/sulfur. That causes them to get very hard with repeat heat cycles. Hard tires don't grip well. Plus, the Michelins failed from sidewall rupture at a much higher rate than other brands. Personally, I won't waste my money on them, but everyone has their favorites

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

The Michelins on my GMC were worn out by 24k miles. Went Goodyears and got better traction and wear.

Maz21
3d ago

Like Goodyear or Cooper better. Michelin is good, but there are plenty of better cheaper options.

