Northfield, MN

carleton.edu

Raka Mitra co-authors paper in Plant, Cell & Environment

Raka Mitra, professor of biology, and colleagues at Purdue University and the University of Wisconsin Madison recently published a paper titled “Tomato deploys defence and growth simultaneously to resist bacterial wilt disease” in the journal Plant, Cell & Environment. Read the paper.
