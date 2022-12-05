ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett

Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
EVERETT, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Thurston Chamber Celebrates 2022 Boss of the Year Honorees

For the last decade, the Thurston County Chamber has hand-selected a cohort of community leaders to recognize for their trailblazing leadership and workplace rapport. This year, the chamber has selected six people it felt stood apart from the rest. For 2022, the Boss of the Year honorable mentions are:. Austin...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Port of Olympia Commission Expands to Five Members

Voters have approved Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Port commissioners from three to five. Since commissioners are currently elected from three Thurston County districts, new district boundaries need to be approved for the five new commissioner districts. Since the Commission’s formation nearly 100 years ago,...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Housing Action Plan

Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
southsoundbiz.com

Palisade Infrastructure Acquires Rainier Connect

Tacoma's Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure have agreed for Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, to acquire all the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect. Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect. According to Rainer Connect president and CEO...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s VSG Marketing Acquired by Spindustry

Tacoma company VSG Marketing announced this week that it has been acquired by Des Moines, Iowa-based web development agency Spindustry. VSG has specialized in the strategic consulting, development, and curation of martech since its founding in 2003. All of VSG’s existing staff members will remain in their current roles; the...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lacey's Harbor Wholesale Acquires MTC Distributing

Independent distributor Harbor Wholesale has acquired Modesto, California-based MTC Distributing Co. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined companies, which have more than $1 billion of collective purchasing power, operate four distribution centers on the West Coast, serving customers from the Canadian border to just north of Los Angeles.
MODESTO, CA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council ready to set new rules for street cafes and food trucks

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR... TO SUBSCRIBE AND KEEP CHS PAYWALL-FREE -- $1/$5/$10. Happy holidays from CHS. We love providing community news at NO COST to thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you enjoy CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep the site available to all. Become a subscriber today at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations

The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Infections 101: World HIV and AIDS Day in Olympia

Last Saturday, Olympia celebrated World AIDS and HIV Day with an afternoon event at the Olympia Center. I attended with intellectual curiosity, interested in updating my knowledge and writing about AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the disease caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). Instead, what I received was a special experience of sharing food, acceptance, inclusion, autonomy, equality, equity, and love in our community. Fortunately, I always carry tissues in my pocket as I was repeatedly moved to tears.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report

(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy