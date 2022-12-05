Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD to host holiday light exchange, bazaar Dec. 9 in Everett
Snohomish County PUD is hosting a holiday light exchange and craft bazaar at its headquarters in downtown Everett on Friday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be located in the lobby and the lighting exchange will be outside in front of the building’s south entrance.
southsoundbiz.com
Thurston Chamber Celebrates 2022 Boss of the Year Honorees
For the last decade, the Thurston County Chamber has hand-selected a cohort of community leaders to recognize for their trailblazing leadership and workplace rapport. This year, the chamber has selected six people it felt stood apart from the rest. For 2022, the Boss of the Year honorable mentions are:. Austin...
southsoundbiz.com
Port of Olympia Commission Expands to Five Members
Voters have approved Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Port commissioners from three to five. Since commissioners are currently elected from three Thurston County districts, new district boundaries need to be approved for the five new commissioner districts. Since the Commission’s formation nearly 100 years ago,...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
southsoundbiz.com
Palisade Infrastructure Acquires Rainier Connect
Tacoma's Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure have agreed for Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, to acquire all the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect. Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect. According to Rainer Connect president and CEO...
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s VSG Marketing Acquired by Spindustry
Tacoma company VSG Marketing announced this week that it has been acquired by Des Moines, Iowa-based web development agency Spindustry. VSG has specialized in the strategic consulting, development, and curation of martech since its founding in 2003. All of VSG’s existing staff members will remain in their current roles; the...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
southsoundbiz.com
Lacey's Harbor Wholesale Acquires MTC Distributing
Independent distributor Harbor Wholesale has acquired Modesto, California-based MTC Distributing Co. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined companies, which have more than $1 billion of collective purchasing power, operate four distribution centers on the West Coast, serving customers from the Canadian border to just north of Los Angeles.
q13fox.com
Federal Way Schools to pay $5 million to settle with family of 16-year-old who died in 2018
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - The Federal Way School District will pay more than $5 million to the parents of a 16-year-old student who died during a summer football workout. Allen Harris suffered cardiac arrest during a summer football workout in 2018. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit a year...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council ready to set new rules for street cafes and food trucks
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council ready to set new rules for street cafes and food trucks
Security solutions proposed after Tacoma Santa Parade was breached by reckless driver
TACOMA, Wash. — Organizers are discussing closing gaps in crowd security after a terrifying ordeal at a holiday parade in Tacoma over the weekend. On Sunday, a 74-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car breached the perimeter of Tacoma's annual Santa Parade and veered straight up the parade route toward the oncoming crowd.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Family of murdered business owner helping other victims of gun violence
Two months since the murder of Seattle businessman D’Vonne Pickett Junior, his family is already helping other victims of gun violence. D’Vonne and his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, opened the Central District mailing business, “The Postman,” in 2018. While the store is seeing a steady stream...
Seattle, Washington
Kittens to Take Over “Kitty Hall” for Citywide Adoption Event Dec. 13
SEATTLE, WA – The cutest and cuddliest event of the year will happen Tuesday, Dec. 13, with the return of “Kitty Hall,” a beloved citywide adoption event where adoptable kittens and cats take over Seattle City Hall for the day. Hosted by the City’s Seattle Animal Shelter,...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
southsoundbiz.com
Lobster Shop Closing in January for Renovations
The Lobster Shop restaurant is temporarily closing for renovations starting Jan. 2. The 40-year fixture perched along Commencement Bay off Tacoma's Ruston Way hopes to reopen in early May. Plans call for updating the dining spaces “with timeless finishes, lighting, and furniture to leverage and complement the seaside location and...
thejoltnews.com
Infections 101: World HIV and AIDS Day in Olympia
Last Saturday, Olympia celebrated World AIDS and HIV Day with an afternoon event at the Olympia Center. I attended with intellectual curiosity, interested in updating my knowledge and writing about AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the disease caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). Instead, what I received was a special experience of sharing food, acceptance, inclusion, autonomy, equality, equity, and love in our community. Fortunately, I always carry tissues in my pocket as I was repeatedly moved to tears.
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report
(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
