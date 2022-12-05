Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources
Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post. Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
NY1
101-year-old Bay Ridge movie theater navigates pandemic fallout
Stepping into Alpine Cinemas is like stepping into the past. While the movie on the big screen is new, the newly renovated theater is very old. Alpine opened in the Silent Movie era in June of 1921. Nicolas Nicolaou bought the Bay Ridge institution 16 years ago and says it’s...
Herald Community Newspapers
Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island
She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
NY1
Children learn self-defense and Japanese jiujitsu at Bay Ridge Dojo
One Brooklyn dojo has been training kids and adults in Japanese jiujitsu and self-defense for 56 years. For many parents, those skills are especially important now as the city sees an uptick in crime. So far, in 2022, the city has seen a 25.6% increase in crime compared to this...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes
Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe’
New York City’s crime wave has seeped into a quiet pocket of Queens known for bustling businesses and heavy foot traffic — with some locals telling The Post it’s the most unsafe they’ve felt in decades. The enclave of Flushing, covered by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, has seen a shocking surge in robberies and grand larcenies that has left workers and business workers on edge. “The area is horrible. It’s getting so bad,” said Monica Ortiz, the store manager at GNC on Flushing’s Main Street. “I’ve lived in the area for 30 years and I never felt so unsafe.” Ortiz said she’s worked at...
One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future
It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To New York City For $99.99 & Explore The Big Apple
Travelling to New York fromToronto just got easier and cheaper with new bus routes being offered to people in Canada. In November, Megabus announced a partnership with Trailways of New York, which "will allow for expanded service options which will connect more than 100 cities," they stated. The partnership connects...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
