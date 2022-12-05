ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rooseveltislanddaily.news

What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources

Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post.  Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
naturallycurly.com

Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City

Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island

She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
W42ST.nyc

Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?

As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
Tasting Table

The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food

With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC TikTok influencers struggle to rent in the city despite six-figure incomes

Kelsey Kotzur moved to New York City in 2015 and has since built a TikTok following of more than 144,000 with depictions of her fabulous life in the Big Apple. Some of her popular videos show her strutting across crosswalks with the Empire State Building peeking out behind her, strolling through Central Park in a new outfit and brunching in Brooklyn. “This video makes me want to pack up and move to ny to wear cute dresses and go to central park,” a user replied to one of her clips. The problem? After seven years, Kotzur — who has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe’

New York City’s crime wave has seeped into a quiet pocket of Queens known for bustling businesses and heavy foot traffic — with some locals telling The Post it’s the most unsafe they’ve felt in decades. The enclave of Flushing, covered by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, has seen a shocking surge in robberies and grand larcenies that has left workers and business workers on edge. “The area is horrible. It’s getting so bad,” said Monica Ortiz, the store manager at GNC on Flushing’s Main Street. “I’ve lived in the area for 30 years and I never felt so unsafe.” Ortiz said she’s worked at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future

It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks

The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking

It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy