KFYR-TV
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a combined 36 first-place votes in the Class-A Basketball Polls this week. Minot is getting 30 of them. The Magicians and Majettes are first in the boys and girls voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL...
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos is coming to Minot for a good cause
The dueling pianos will put on a show with classic rock music; singing, dancing and rocking out with other instruments too.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
mydakotan.com
Rallying Against the Great Reset
BISMARCK – As legislators readied themselves this week with orientation for the upcoming session, one group rallied Tuesday to bring awareness to what they believe to be a global threat. Sebastian Ertelt, Lisbon, former state legislator and primary organizer of the rally, called it Defeat the Great Reset Rally....
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Game & Fish News
Individuals required to possess a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Northern pike and nongame fish are legal statewide, while walleye can be speared at only Stump Lake and the Devils Lake...
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
kvrr.com
MN Board of Pharmacy filing lawsuit against Moorhead & Bemidji edibles retailers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files a civil lawsuit against two Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants as...
KFYR-TV
Cold, Flu and RSV, Oh my! Schools hit hard with illnesses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hospitals aren’t the only place battling an early and unusual spike in influenza and RSV. Schools are also noticing an increase in absent students. Nurses Dana’s office isn’t empty very often these days. It’s cold and flu season but this year there’s also Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV which is keeping students out of class. Bismarck Public Schools says absences are increasing but their tracking system doesn’t differentiate between sickness and vacation days.
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
City Council’s decision for Trinity Health’s new building
But Trinity officials have not come back to the council with a final answer on whether or not they will take the deal that's on the table to receive MAGIC Funds.
voiceofalexandria.com
It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN
Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
wdayradionow.com
BNSF getting main track online after Epping derailment
(Epping, ND) -- BNSF is working to get the main track back online after a derailment near Epping. The derailment happened Saturday over 100 miles west of Minot. Official planned to open one main track Sunday afternoon. No word on when a second main track will be online.
KFYR-TV
Minot crews brave bitter cold to repair water main breaks
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Public works crews in Minot have been braving the cold all day, working to repair a series of water main breaks, and they still have hours of work ahead of them. The breaks in question are near Burdick Expressway on 4th Street SW, just south...
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
(The Center Square) - The estimated value of North Dakota's oil and gas mineral rights increased 18% this year to $2.8 billion. As the state's largest mineral owner, the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, said the updated state mineral valuation estimate projects long-lasting production and showcases the great abundance of natural resources within the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
