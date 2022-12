Fruitport Calvary Christian’s 2022-23 boys basketball team. Front row, from left to right: Gabe VanBaale, Ben Pollock, Quinn Swanson, Zach McFarren, Korbon Jackson, Sam Zelenka. Back row, from left: coach Jim Warren, coach Dan Hamilton, Nolan Ghezzi, Robert Castillo, Bradley Richards, coach Brad Richards, coach Bill Mann. Courtesy photo / Joy Richards

Fruitport Calvary Christian is by far one of the smallest schools in its Alliance League basketball conference, but their eyes are set squarely on a championship this winter.

Fifteen of the 22 games on the Eagles’ boys basketball schedule will be played against Class B and C competition, which won’t be easy for a school with just 52 students in its high school.