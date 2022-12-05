Read full article on original website
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
New 24/7 emergency pet opens Dec. 12 in Lower Heights development
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A new location of Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24/7 pet emergency hospital with locations across the...
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers now open on Airtex Drive
Raising Cane's offers a menu of 100% premium white-meat chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and its signature Cane's sauce as well as fresh-brewed iced tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebrated the grand opening of its newest location Dec. 8 at...
MOD Pizza is now serving in Montgomery
MOD Pizza opened for business in Montgomery on Nov. 13. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza opened Nov. 13 at 20175 Eva St., Ste. A, Montgomery. The business offers nine individual pizza options to choose from or allows customers to build their own pizza. The restaurant also offers salads, garlic bread and dessert. 936-297-2155. https://modpizza.com.
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location
The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
Tomball, Magnolia see population increases between 2016-21
The populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia have increased, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the span of the last five years, the populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school...
December featured neighborhood, market data: Learn more about Quail Green West, a Missouri City community
A house located at Pleasant Grove Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Quail Green West features midsize homes that are reasonably priced, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The community dates back to 1980 and has continued to develop over the years, and it has 749 single-family properties with a median build year of 1982 and a median size of 1,601 square feet.
Bobbins & Threads offers products, services and community
The shop sells bolts of fabric and other supplies. It also offers long-arm quilting machine rentals. Trish Lopes has been quilting for years and has built a community of fellow quilters around her who would go out of their way to have a space to work and chat with peers.
Houston seeks artist pitches for public installation at upcoming Montrose Library
The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) The city of Houston is seeking submissions from artists, both local and national, for the design and installation of a permanent work of public art at the upcoming Montrose Library, expected to open in 2023.
Slim Chickens to open Dec. 12 on South Main Street in Houston
Slim Chickens is set to open on South Main Street in Houston on Dec. 12. (Courtesy Slim Chickens) The Houston-based fast-food chain Slim Chickens is set to open its eighth Houston location Dec. 12 at 9599 S. Main St., according to a Dec. 8 announcement. More than 75 new jobs...
New restaurant Mingo’s Latin Kitchen serves Latin-style food in Pearland after previously operating as a food truck
The Oso Bueno ($6.50) comes with either fish or shrimp topped with mixed cabbage, pico de gallo and more. (Photos by Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Tomas Villarreal is a chef, like his father, Domingo Villarreal, before him, but he did not immediately follow in his father’s footsteps. “I’ve always liked...
25 things to do in the Houston area this weekend, Dec. 9-11
Guests can enjoy treats, coffee, and hot chocolate while stargazing at the Houston Arboretum. (Courtesy Canva) Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. Dec. 9-30: Explore a Christmas Village. Have an immersive Christmas experience at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens’ Christmas...
TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster
A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
HomeGoods now open in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center
HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center. (Courtesy HomeGoods) HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Located at 21872 Market Place Drive, the national chain sells home decor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes and cutlery, as well as pet items. HomeGoods is a sister store to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense. 254-309-3218. www.homegoods.com.
City, county leaders break ground for David Memorial Drive extension
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, third from left, thanked the Montgomery County Commissioners Court and the city councils of Shenandoah and Conroe as well as Debbie Sukin, regional senior vice president of Houston Methodist’s north region. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Officials and community leaders from the cities of Shenandoah and...
YMCA of Greater Houston extends mobile STEM program to more sites in Katy, Fort Bend County
The Mobile Makerspace bus began delivering STEM-based learning programs to communities in Katy and Fort Bend County in October, and there are plans to expand to more sites, officials said. (Courtesy YMCA Greater Houston) A Nov. 29 press release from the YMCA of Greater Houston announced the organization will extend...
Legend Homes' Cliffstone Hills prepares to open in January
Cliffstone Hills is projected to open in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Cliffstone Hills) Legend Homes has developed a new community called Cliffstone Hills with a grand opening slated for January. According to Vice President of Sales Brad Tiffan, there are 10 different floor plans to choose from. In an interview, he said Sections 1 and 2 of Cliffstone Hills are near completion with 540 total lots ready for homes. Section 1 will consist of 263 lots between builders Legend Homes and Camillo Properties. He said Section 2 will consist of 277 lots. Lot sizes are 40 feet by 110 feet. The community will include a pool and multiple parks, according to Tiffan.
