Willis, TX

Community Impact Houston

Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers now open on Airtex Drive

Raising Cane's offers a menu of 100% premium white-meat chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and its signature Cane's sauce as well as fresh-brewed iced tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. (Courtesy Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebrated the grand opening of its newest location Dec. 8 at...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

MOD Pizza is now serving in Montgomery

MOD Pizza opened for business in Montgomery on Nov. 13. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza opened Nov. 13 at 20175 Eva St., Ste. A, Montgomery. The business offers nine individual pizza options to choose from or allows customers to build their own pizza. The restaurant also offers salads, garlic bread and dessert. 936-297-2155. https://modpizza.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location

The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

December featured neighborhood, market data: Learn more about Quail Green West, a Missouri City community

A house located at Pleasant Grove Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Quail Green West features midsize homes that are reasonably priced, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. The community dates back to 1980 and has continued to develop over the years, and it has 749 single-family properties with a median build year of 1982 and a median size of 1,601 square feet.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston seeks artist pitches for public installation at upcoming Montrose Library

The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) The city of Houston is seeking submissions from artists, both local and national, for the design and installation of a permanent work of public art at the upcoming Montrose Library, expected to open in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster

A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence

Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

HomeGoods now open in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center

HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney's Valley Ranch Town Center. (Courtesy HomeGoods) HomeGoods celebrated an Oct. 15 grand opening in New Caney’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Located at 21872 Market Place Drive, the national chain sells home decor items, including pillows, towels, rugs, dishes and cutlery, as well as pet items. HomeGoods is a sister store to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and Homesense. 254-309-3218. www.homegoods.com.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Legend Homes' Cliffstone Hills prepares to open in January

Cliffstone Hills is projected to open in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Cliffstone Hills) Legend Homes has developed a new community called Cliffstone Hills with a grand opening slated for January. According to Vice President of Sales Brad Tiffan, there are 10 different floor plans to choose from. In an interview, he said Sections 1 and 2 of Cliffstone Hills are near completion with 540 total lots ready for homes. Section 1 will consist of 263 lots between builders Legend Homes and Camillo Properties. He said Section 2 will consist of 277 lots. Lot sizes are 40 feet by 110 feet. The community will include a pool and multiple parks, according to Tiffan.
CONROE, TX
