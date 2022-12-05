Read full article on original website
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases...
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens
State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case to determine whether three individuals who broke into a store before leading police on a car chase, crash and fatal shooting should be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke...
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift delayed until Sunday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Because rain is forecasted for Saturday, the reopening of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge's eastbound span has been delayed until Sunday by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Two eastbound lanes, which were moved to the westbound span last April, will be shifted back to the eastbound...
