Big rig accident slows Monday traffic in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A major accident slowed down traffic on Highway 101 Monday morning.

The accident happened around 3:09 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a Freightliner semi-truck drove over the K rail on the northbound side of Highway 101 at Seacliff in Ventura and blocked lanes on both sides of the highway. Crews worked to remove the the truck.

One lane was open on the northbound side as of 6:45 a.m.

CHP said the left-split of southbound Highway 101 near the crash has been closed for an extended duration, and additionally the number one and two lanes on the northbound side have been blocked off.

An estimated 25 to 50 gallons of fuel, and five gallons of transmission fluid leaked onto the freeway, but it was able to be contained and kept out of storm drains, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but there are no reported injuries.

CHP said upon investigation so far, the driver was traveling southbound on the highway when he lost control of the semi-truck, and attempted to correct it but subsequently drove over the concrete railing that separates the southbound lanes from the northbound.

The semi-truck high-centered over the railing into opposing lanes and leaked several gallons of diesel fuel on the northbound lanes, to which multiple agencies responded to help clear, according to CHP.

Further updates will be provided as more information comes in to the station.

