Read full article on original website
Lisa Sasseville
1d ago
WOW you people want your cake and eat it too again. He adopts a child who realizes her identity and he respects that and sticks up for her and your still NOT HAPPY!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Founder of Spiritual Word strives to spread Christianity through Black culture
Shawn McKenzie, the founder of the popular social media blogs Spiritual Word and InstaGod Ministries, has made an imprint on the Black community by pairing culture and Christianity. What started as a small platform years ago has led to a substantial following of people looking for the latest celebrity news, relationship questions, inspirational quotes, and entertaining memes.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Discusses His Issues With Eric Bischoff
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, where the wrestling legend discussed a variety of topics related to his upcoming Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. Flair’s lengthy history with former boss Eric Bischoff generated the following comments from the one-time leader...
CEO of The Black Doll Affair strives to empower Black girls to love their hair
People like Dana Hill are adamant about empowering young Black girls to love their hair, which continues to make a major impact on the beauty industry. The idea is to create an authentic doll identical to Black girls came about when Hill was at a Christmas party and attendees dressed up as their favorite dolls.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kane Talks Working With Daniel Bryan Despite Having Different Political Beliefs
Kane had a notable run in a tag team with Daniel Bryan as part of Team Hell No. While speaking in an interview with SI.com, Kane commented on working with Daniel Bryan despite having very different political beliefs. He said,. “Bryan and I are on such opposite ends of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Compares The Bloodline Storytelling To Popular AMC Series
Since Survivor Series WarGames, relationships between two specific members of The Bloodline continue to evolve. One such member is Sami Zayn, who holds the distinction of 'Honorary Uce.' For months, he and Jey Uso have been at odds due to the latter's distrust of Zayn. This all could've come to a head when Jey accidentally super-kicked Zayn at WarGames. Instead, the master strategist saved Jey on at least one occasion, showed his loyalty to Roman Reigns, and even let Jey grab the pinfall victory over his life-long friend Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Initially Had Non-Wrestling Role In Mind For The Miz
Following his first run on MTV reality television, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin entered a different type of television competition. In 2004, the 24-year-old Mizanin officially began his journey to becoming a WWE Superstar, taking part in the company's fourth season of "Tough Enough." Though he didn't win the competition, Mizanin highly impressed the officials and was subsequently offered a developmental contract with WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Wants The Elite To Sweep Rest Of Death Triangle Series
After months away, The Elite's return to AEW hasn't exactly gone the way some would've expected. At the Full Gear pay-per-view on November, 19, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks kicked off their bid to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championship in losing fashion, dropping the first match of what is now a best-of-seven series against Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix). Just four days later on "Dynamite," The Elite lost again. The following week, however, Omega and the Bucks were able to get their first win of the series.
diva-dirt.com
Valerie Loureda Receives New WWE Ring Name
The first Cuban American female NXT Superstar Valerie Loureda has received her new ring name. She will now be going by the name of Lola Vice. She reveals this on her social media. Loureda is a former Bellator MMA prospect and was signed with WWE following her WrestleMania tryout earlier...
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Noble Has A Unique Pet
Jamie Noble has been busy training for his in-ring return recently, but he's also had another project on his hands: a baby raccoon. Noble, who's currently a WWE producer, announced last month that he'll return to a WWE ring on December 11 at a live event in Charleston, West Virginia. The former ROH World Champion and longtime WWE competitor insinuated it would be his final match, having retired in 2009 due to a back injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Questions Dexter Lumis' Booking On Raw
Last week Dexter Lumis earned an official "WWE Raw" contract, as well as all the money that The Miz owed him, and this Monday he wasted no time in splashing that cash as he entered JBL's poker tournament. This saw him involved in segments with the likes of Baron Corbin, Alpha Academy, and The O.C. which were primarily done for comedic purposes to provide some lighter moments in the show.
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
Comments / 15