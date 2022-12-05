ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declares for draft

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Esoh9_0jYGIQsE00

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba declared for the NFL draft on Monday after he was ruled out of the College Football Playoff with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for most of the season.

The preseason All-American sustained the injury in the season opener and played just parts of two games after that.

"I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything," Smith-Njigba told ESPN on Monday. "The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs."

Smith-Njiba was poised to have a big season after catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in last year's Rose Bowl. He finished 2021 with 1,606 yards receiving, a Big Ten record.

"I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career."

Ohio State, the No. 4 seed, will play top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl, a CFP semifinal, on Dec. 31.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Bengals, Joe Burrow scheming for first win vs. rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has defeated the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs three times over the past 11-plus months, but a different win-loss mark hangs over him this week. Burrow is 0-4 against Cleveland and the quarterback who defeated Patrick Mahomes again last weekend will try to change that ugly factoid when the Bengals host the Browns on Sunday. "We haven't executed up to our ability, so we're gonna have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor is another finalist, per the reports. A decision is expected in the coming days. Garrett, 56, currently an analyst for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football" telecast, went 85-67 in 9 1/2 seasons as the Cowboys' head coach from 2010-19....
STANFORD, CA
Wyoming News

Patrick Mahomes tries to continue Chiefs' dominance of Broncos

Peyton Manning dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his Hall of Fame career. He was 12-2 against them and won the first seven times he played them as the Denver Broncos quarterback. He lost his last head-to-head matchup, back in 2015, which flipped the narrative in the rivalry. Kansas City has won 13 straight games in the series, starting with that 29-13 win, and it will go for No. 14 when the Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday. ...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unfazed by foot issue

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes downplayed concern that his bruised foot will affect his status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes said he felt fine on Wednesday and didn't believe that the injury would be an issue for this weekend's game. The 2018 NFL MVP was expected to participate in practice later in the day. "It has felt good," Mahomes said. "You always deal with bruises and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

Reports: Lions lean toward keeping Jared Goff in '23

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions on the first day of the league year in 2021, the widely held belief was the former No. 1 overall pick of the Rams would be looking for a new team in 2023. According to reports, the Lions haven't bought into that theory and, in fact, are leaning the opposite direction -- toward keeping the 28-year-old Goff for at least the final two years of his contract. ...
DETROIT, MI
Wyoming News

Deshaun Watson on debut: 'Don't know when it's going to come back'

Deshaun Watson won his debut with the Cleveland Browns last week in Houston. The result was one of few positives for the quarterback in his first game in 700 days. Watson completed 12 of 22 passes, was intercepted in the end zone and totaled 131 yards without a TD drive. "I don't know when it's going to come back," Watson said Thursday. "I don't know if it was going to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wyoming News

Bills bring 3-game win streak into Jets rematch

The New York Jets and host Buffalo Bills battle for the second time this season on Sunday, but the remaining weeks of the season will answer one big question: Will there be a third meeting in the playoffs? It's possible, and this Week 14 clash in Orchard Park, N.Y., likely will go a long way toward determining how high those odds are the rest of the year. Heading into the...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Vikings looking to lock up NFC North in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings can wrap up the NFC North division championship with four games to spare with a victory against the surging Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Vikings (10-2) have already clinched a tie for the division title with the Lions (5-7), who sit in second place and are winners of four of their last five games. "It would be everything to us," quarterback Kirk Cousins said of clinching...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wyoming News

GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars

Owning a three-game lead in the AFC South with just five games left, the Tennessee Titans still pulled the trigger on a major move on Tuesday. Owner Amy Adams Strunk canned general manager Jon Robinson, two days after watching wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded in the offseason to Philadelphia, catch eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Eagles' 35-10 rout of Tennessee. The Titans try...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles

The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. With only one victory in their last five games (1-3-1), the Giants (7-4-1) are nearly out of time to turn things around. "I think you just got to get ready to play the next week and the next...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Miami in LA eyeing early sunset for wobbled Chargers

While the Miami Dolphins are enjoying the week in Los Angeles, the Chargers are trying to avoid starting another year with plans that don't include playoff football. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-4) know how Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) are feeling right about now heading into Sunday night's game. Miami was 6-7 entering Week 14 one year ago; Tagovailoa was being pounded by critics doubting his...
MIAMI, FL
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Record

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy