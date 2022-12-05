ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal actions continue against Twitter

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Twitter employees file lawsuit 00:53

A group of laid-off twitter employees are taking legal action against Twitter and some joined attorney Lisa Bloom today in a press conference saying the layoffs , and how they were handled were "inhumane."

Bloom, holding a sink as a prop at today's meeting, said new legal actions will continue to be filed against Twitter. And then he gave those remaining an illegal ultimatum . They could either work long hours at high intensity or they too would find that their jobs were washed down the drain.

Twitter, under the lead of Elon Musk, laid off half its work force less than a month ago. The company is being sued for violating worker protection laws by not giving employees enough notice. The lawsuit is seeking a range of relief including compensation damages.

"No one is above the law, not even the world's richest man," Bloom said.

Twitter has not yet replied to a request for comment.

Comments / 36

NannaDirtyKnees
3d ago

They want to get rid of Elon because he actually cares about free speech, meanwhile our government is trying to destroy it. This is all smoke and mirrors. The flood gates are open, you lefty days are numbered!

Reply
58
Ratbert.
2d ago

In all my working life I've only been fired once. It was because of misunderstanding between a customer which my boss apologized for several years later after I had moved on up to a better job. Back in the day working for private business you could lose your job at a minutes notice. Our new culture of entitled snowflakes think they're owed a job.

Reply
25
Bob Fortini
2d ago

Funny how now that Elon has control of Twitter that all these law suits and government investigations are taking place..Yet from the start of Twitter with Dorsey at the helm everything was just fine. If that doesn't tell you anything about our corrupt government and their attempt to suppress both Twitter and Elon then your all blind. It will not surprise me if there is an attempt on Elon's life in order to stop hom and the release of the truth to the people. Pay attention folks we're losing our country more and more each day. Elon watch your back i believe that you're aa target for assination

Reply(4)
24
