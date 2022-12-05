Legal actions continue against Twitter

Twitter employees file lawsuit 00:53

A group of laid-off twitter employees are taking legal action against Twitter and some joined attorney Lisa Bloom today in a press conference saying the layoffs , and how they were handled were "inhumane."

Bloom, holding a sink as a prop at today's meeting, said new legal actions will continue to be filed against Twitter. And then he gave those remaining an illegal ultimatum . They could either work long hours at high intensity or they too would find that their jobs were washed down the drain.

Twitter, under the lead of Elon Musk, laid off half its work force less than a month ago. The company is being sued for violating worker protection laws by not giving employees enough notice. The lawsuit is seeking a range of relief including compensation damages.

"No one is above the law, not even the world's richest man," Bloom said.

Twitter has not yet replied to a request for comment.