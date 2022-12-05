Read full article on original website
Dupuytren's Contracture Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Dupuytren's contracture is a disorder that affects the hand. This condition begins with nodules that form in the palm, which can grow into thick cords of tissue. As these cords continue to grow, fingers can be pulled into a bent position, causing a contracture—meaning they are stuck in that position and cannot be straightened out.
Stress Management for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Stress can trigger ankylosing spondylitis (AS) flare-ups when symptoms like increased inflammation, stiffness, or pain in the neck, back, and pelvis worsen. Living with a chronic illness can be challenging and creates a vicious cycle when stress triggers flare-ups. Managing your stress can be an essential tool to help provide relief.
Causes and Risk Factors of Lipoma
Lipomas are soft, rubbery, and moveable bumps located under the skin. They are non-cancerous. The exact cause of lipomas is uncertain, but genetics play some role. Lipomas can be inherited or passed down from one generation to the next. They can also be symptoms of rare conditions or associated with certain lifestyle factors.
Understanding Anxiety and Osteoporosis
Though anxiety and osteoporosis are two different diseases, having both conditions is common. This article reviews each disease, how they impact each other, complications, diagnosis, treatment, and coping. The Prevalence of Anxiety and Osteoporosis. Approximately 31% of U.S. adults have anxiety symptoms. About 10 million people over the age of...
Treatment of Absence Seizures
Absence seizures are treated with prescription antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) that are taken every day to prevent seizures from occurring. Depakote (valproic acid), Lamictal (lamotrigine), and Zarontin (ethosuximide) are the AEDs most commonly prescribed for absence seizures. If you or your child has absence seizures and other types of seizures, additional...
Why Does My Skin Itch? Most Common Causes
Itching isn't pleasant, but most of the time it's a temporary annoyance you can ease with a gentle scratch. However, it's sometimes a sign of an underlying disease or allergic reaction. When that happens, it's important to see a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment. This article will cover a...
Birth Control, Eczema, and Skin Issues
More than 31 million Americans have eczema. Although hormonal birth control is known to trigger skin rashes, there is little research on how it affects eczema. Studies have shown that there might be an increased risk of eczema with hormonal birth control use. This article looks at hormonal birth control...
6 Water Physical Therapy Benefits for Multiple Sclerosis
While there is currently no cure, there may be some things you can do to manage your. multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. Water therapy can help deal with the pain, mobility issues, and mental health challenges that people with MS face. This article discusses water physical therapy for MS, the benefits...
Symptoms of Dust Mite Eczema Exposure
Dust mites, the microscopic creatures that survive off of dead skin cells, are one of the most common indoor allergens. These tiny pests thrive in warm settings like your mattress, bedding, carpets, and furniture and are found in roughly 4 out of 5 homes in the United States. For some...
Rotavirus Vaccine Schedule for Newborns
Rotavirus is especially common in infants and young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all babies should get two or three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they turn 8 months old to protect against rotavirus disease and related complications. The rotavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Approximately 9 in 10 children who get the rotavirus vaccine are protected against severe illness from rotavirus disease, and 7 in 10 don’t get rotavirus at all.
What Is Dermatitis?
Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin, which leads to rash and itching. Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin. It is commonly known as eczema. Both terms are used to describe dry, itchy, red patches of skin that can sometimes be painful. There are many different causes of dermatitis, which can present as a passing experience or a chronic illness.
Tooth Pain When You Bite Down On It: Causes and Treatments
There are many reasons that you can feel pain in your tooth when you bite down. A range of conditions causes this kind of toothache, including cavities and damage to the teeth, sinus infection, and gum disease. In addition to causing sharp stabs of pain when chewing or putting pressure...
CBD for Ankylosing Spondylitis: What Are the Benefits?
When conventional treatments do not adequately manage symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), some people may try cannabidiol (CBD) as another option. There are no studies on CBD treatment for ankylosing spondylitis, so research cannot support its use. Yet, there are studies on CBD for pain and other uses. This article...
What Are Autoimmune Hives and What Causes Them?
Autoimmune Urticaria, Chronic Autoimmune Urticaria (CAU) Hives (urticaria) are red, itchy bumps on the skin. You may develop hives for many reasons, including allergic reactions, but the cause may not always be known. Sometimes hives are long-lasting (chronic) and can come and go for months or years. When hives are...
Can OCD Make You Angry?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has been associated with anger, but the connection is complicated. Thus, while people with OCD may be more likely to have anger episodes, it is not that people with OCD are necessarily more aggressive or angry. This article talks about the link between OCD and anger, the...
Metformin and Menopause: Benefits vs. Side Effects
If you take metformin for type 2 diabetes, you may wonder if it’s safe to continue using it while transitioning to menopause. While metformin for type 2 diabetes is safe during this transition, there are some particular benefits and side effects to consider. This article will help you determine...
Valium (Diazepam) - Oral
Warning: Using Valium together with an opioid (e.g., oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine) can cause serious unwanted side effects, such as sedation, troubled breathing, coma, and even death. The use of benzodiazepines, including diazepam, could expose you to the possibility of dependence or abuse, which could lead to severe events like overdose...
What Is Exercise Intolerance?
Exercise intolerance (EI) is the reduced capacity or inability of someone’s body to perform physical activities typical for their age. People with exercise intolerance often experience debilitating fatigue when they engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, but EI can also prevent people from doing light exercise and everyday activities. Although various medical conditions can cause exercise intolerance, it is the primary symptom of diastolic heart failure.
Exercises for Osteoporosis
If you've been diagnosed with osteoporosis, you've likely been told which activities to avoid to prevent additional fractures, falls, or permanent disability. Certain types of exercise can indeed increase your risk of injury. However, there are many low-impact, weight-bearing, and strengthening exercises that you can safely do to fortify bones and muscles in your hips and spine and improve your overall function.
