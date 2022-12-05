ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Music City Bowl Announcement

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday, one day after the Wildcats' were announced to the 2022 Music City Bowl, squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Stoops spoke on the matchup, the change he made at offensive coordinator, navigating the transfer portal, recruiting and more.

"There's many factors that go into it as you can imagine, i'll be guarded in that out of respect that I have for Rich (Scangarello)," Stoops said about the change. "I think he's a very good football coach that's very bright. Sometimes things don't work out and sometimes you need to make a change for a variety of reasons. I don't want to throw one or two of those out there and have it grab a headline."

The entire press conference can be seen above.

For more on the switch at OC, click here .

