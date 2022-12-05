ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 8

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

Latest Pickens County police activity

Arrest reports from November 14 through December 2 reflected 51 arrests for offenses running the gamut from probation violations to simple assault with family violence to identity theft and possession of class II controlled substance. The arrests are following a pattern similar to the last several months in that the bulk are driving related with only a few more notable actions.
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Murray administrator resigns one week after arrest

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – An official in the Murray County school system has resigned after her arrest last week. Rachelle Terry was arrested last week. She faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation after investigators said she had a relationship with a student. Terry also faces charges of...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER

Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
CROSSVILLE, TN

