WTVC
4-month-old tests positive for meth, fentanyl, Rhea County couple charged
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple in Rhea County face child endangerment charges after authorities say a 4-month-old child tested positive for traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Rhea County Sheriff's Office Rocky Potter tells us during a recent raid, officers found the presence of both drugs around the child.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 8
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
mymix1041.com
Lawsuit filed against McMinn County deputy accused of killing dogs while searching home
From Local 3 News: A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend. The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office was acting on a...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
WTVC
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
WTVC
Warrants taken out for man involved in deadly Catoosa County hit and run last week
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Warrants have been taken out for a man involved in a deadly Catoosa County hit and run that happened last Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol says. GSP says that on the evening of November 29th a 1999 Harley motorcycle was hit in the rear by a pickup truck, possibly a dark colored Ford F-250.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
smokesignalsnews.com
Latest Pickens County police activity
Arrest reports from November 14 through December 2 reflected 51 arrests for offenses running the gamut from probation violations to simple assault with family violence to identity theft and possession of class II controlled substance. The arrests are following a pattern similar to the last several months in that the bulk are driving related with only a few more notable actions.
WTVC
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
WTVC
With old courthouse closing, Ducktown residents concerned about being able to go to court
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — There are problems at the old courthouse in Ducktown, located in Polk county, such as ceiling issues, mold and possible asbestos: so it has been closed for safety. But court still has to continue, and that means a long drive for some people. As we...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
WDEF
Murray administrator resigns one week after arrest
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – An official in the Murray County school system has resigned after her arrest last week. Rachelle Terry was arrested last week. She faces charges of statutory rape and child molestation after investigators said she had a relationship with a student. Terry also faces charges of...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
WTVC
Multiple crews respond to apartment fire in Red Bank Thursday night
RED BANK, Tenn. — Multiple crews are responding to an apartment fire in Red Bank Thursday night. The flames could be seen from blocks away, but have calmed down a bit as crews work to put them out. Our crews see both Chattanooga and Red Bank Fire Departments on...
