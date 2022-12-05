Read full article on original website
Sony Inks Streaming Deal With Crave for ‘Spider-Man’, ‘The Equalizer’, and More
While Sony’s handling of the Spider-Man IP has been quite questionable, they have their own strengths when contrasted with the streaming craze. Most big studios have been busy trying to build up their own competitor to establish themselves in the market. It’s not too surprising that Netflix would eventually have more competitors to contend with but there’s been anothger strategy that has become quite popular for some. Sony is leading the way by mostly handling its projects to other studios and has now seemingly added a new deal to its belt.
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
‘Black Adam:’ Trades Say It’ll Cost Warner Bros., Johnson Argues It’ll Profit
Even the prowess of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not enough to stop Black Adam from sliding into the abyss of failing movies. Far from the hype of announcing the film in 2019, the movie never seemed to find its footing at the box office when it hit theaters in October. Recent reports from the trades have suggested Black Adam will lose $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, a report Johnson himself has since refuted.
‘Superman:’ Henry Cavill Likely Out as the Man of Steel
DC Studios is looking to revamp the DC universe. Following the news that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, it was revealed that Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman is already over. After making a cameo in Black Adam, the actor took to social media to proudly announce his return to DC as the Man of Steel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, however, that no longer appears to be the case.
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
‘Rush Hour’ Revival is Happening According to Jackie Chan
There has been a lot of talk over the years that we’d might finally get a return of the Rush Hour franchise. In an era of legacy sequels, it is surprising that the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan-led film series hasn’t already been greenlit. Any streaming service would be quite excited to get their hands on such an iconic franchise. Chris Tucker has often alluded to talks about it potentially being brought to life, but we still haven’t heard a single thing.
‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Denies Accusations by Former Writer
Netflix’s The Witcher has been facing a rough patch as of late. While Blood Origins spinoff is just on the horizon, there still has been some questionable reveals from behind-the-scenes. First Moon Knight and former The Witcher writer Beau DeMayo reveals that the series’ writers room would openly mock the source material and Henry Cavill suddenly left the project, whose departure hinted at the project moving further and further away from its source material. Yet, now the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has seemingly debunked any of these accusations.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says Ravonna is a “Powerful Presence” in Season 2 of ‘Loki’
In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Ravonna Renslayer made the decision to leave the TVA after learning of her nature as a Variant who had been taken from her timeline by He Who Remains. When Season 2 of the streaming series hits Disney Plus next Summer, that thread won’t be left hanging loose, according to Mbatha-Raw.
Reese Witherspoon Working on ‘Election’ Sequel for Paramount+
Tracy Flick is about to return in a new feature film for Paramount+, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. The film will be a sequel to the cult classic Election from 1999, which saw Reese Witherspoon in the role of Tracy Flick. She’s not the only familiar face, as director Alexander Payne is also seemingly back to bring the continuation to life. It’ll be an adaptation on the novel by Tom Perrotta‘s novel by the same name and Payne is set to write it alongside Tim Taylor.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Dead at Newly Formed DC Studios
In a shocking turn, Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman film is no longer a part of the future slate at DC Studios. According to a report by THR, director Patty Jenkins recently turned in a script treatment for the third film, co-written by longtime DC Comics guru Geoff Johns, and it was determined that the script did not fit with the new vision at DC Studios.
Ghost Story Games Reveals Judas, an All-New Single-Player Narrative First-Person Shooter
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist....
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Set to Surprise Fans of the First Film
It took 13 years for James Cameron to bring the sequel to 2009’s Avatar to the screen and early reactions to the film seem to point to it being both a technological marvel and a film worthy of the blockbuster status it’s preemptively been assigned. However, if you think Cameron was going to wait 13 years to simply dish out more of the same from the first film, you’re in for some surprises.
New Report Adds Clarity to ‘Man of Steel 2’ Drama
Amid yesterday’s DC bombshell came the news that a Man of Steel sequel was unlikely to happen and that Henry Cavill’s return to the character in Black Adam looked to be incredibly short-lived. While fans immediately attributed that major change of direction to new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, a new report from Deadline indicates that may not be the case after all.
Leaked ‘The Acolyte’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lee Jung-jae
It looks like The Acolyte is already busy filming and it seems like the first set photos for the Star Wars series has already found its way online. The first batch of set photos have seemingly revealed our first look at Lee Jung-jae on the set, who is seemingly playing a Jedi going by his outfit. There were recent hints that the story is focused on a Sith, which means they could be the Jedi that are in the way or even the reason they turned to the dark side of the Force.
REPORT: Lack of Communication as DC Changes Leadership “Creating a Riot”
James Gunn, the co-head of the newly created DC Studios, took to social media in an attempt to smooth the tidal wave of disruption caused by THR’s revelation that Wonder Woman 3 wasn’t moving forward and that Henry Cavill was not likely to return for a sequel to Man of Steel. Of THR’s piece, Gunn explained that “some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not“, adding that he and co-head Peter Safran “still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.” However, it appears that the transition at the top has left things in chaos.
DC Studios’ James Gunn Semi-Confirms Recent Reports on ‘Black Adam’, Henry Cavill, and More
James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new heads of a newly formed DC Studios. The question remained on what it might mean for the future of the franchise and generally for those projects that are still currently in some form of development. A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter has openly discussed that perhaps some things aren’t moving forward as first expected.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Sequel
James Cameron has spent the last decade of his career working on Avatar: The Way of Water and its many follow-ups, but that hasn’t stopped him from producing a film or two along the way. Most famously, the director was a driving force behind the creation of Alita: Battle Angel, a 2019 movie based on the acclaimed Japanese sci-fi manga Battle Angel Alita. Cameron had originally been attached to direct the project, which he started developing as far back as the year 2000, but ultimately relinquished the job to Robert Rodriguez so he could better focus on expanding the Avatar franchise. After a middling box office run in theaters, Rodriguez’s final product became a huge sleeper hit on streaming and home video, earning a cult following online with high demand for a sequel.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Season 2 Cast Continues to Grow
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has seemingly been pushing them forward. Work has already started on the second season in the United Kingdom, as the franchise sadly is moving away from New Zealand. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay continue their work on the series exploring the Second Age of Middle-Earth and have seemingly added eight more to its cast for the next season.
