Wide Open Country

Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Boot

Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

Another new year is about to begin, which means a whole new crop of great music will be coming soon. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Country Thang Daily

Here Are Facts About Hank Williams III, The Country Music Royalty

Being the son of country star Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Hank Williams III was a country music royalty way before he started learning to sing. Still, he has spent his teendom bucking his legacy until he made a name for himself. Songs by Hank Williams III that helped him rise to fame are “Country Heroes,” “Crazed Country Rebel,” “Mississippi Bud,” and “Not Everybody Likes Us.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Country Thang Daily

Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock

The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free

Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hot 97-5

Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue

One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
NEW TOWN, ND
The Boot

Remembering Mindy McCready: A Look Back at Her 10 Essential Songs

Born Nov. 30, 1975, in Fort Myers, Fla., Malinda Gayle McCready — better known as Mindy McCready — burst onto the country music scene in the mid-1990s with the release of her 1996 debut album, Ten Thousand Angels, on BNA Records. The record was a massive success, spawning...
The Boot

Artist to Watch: Black Opry Artist Roberta Lea Breaks Out of the 757

When you've got Brandi Carlile and Allison Russell in your corner, you know you've got something special. Roberta Lea just crowdfunded her debut solo LP on Kickstarter, netting $22,000 – an extra $4000 beyond her original goal. Lea has been releasing music as she tours with the Black Opry Revue, usually alongside Jett Holden, Tylar Bryant, and Joy Clark. Lea made the "pandemic pivot," per her Kickstarter, from classroom teaching to music, feeling guilty and frustrated that she was attending to everyone's needs but her own. She jumped in head first with a trip to AmericanaFest in 2021 at the invitation of Holly G, who organized the Black Opry house.
Whiskey Riff

The Real Names Of 26 Country Artists

When you think of stage names you typically think of Hollywood actors, and I don’t know… maybe magicians? But they’re actually pretty common across all of facets of the entertainment industry. Including country music. Yep, some of your favorite country singers don’t go by their real names....
KENTUCKY STATE
The Boot

Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
The Boot

The Boot

