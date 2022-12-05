Read full article on original website
Related
virginiamercury.com
Scathing grand jury report on Loudoun schools assaults and more Va. headlines
• A former political consultant for ex-congressman Scott Taylor avoided prison time by pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges tied to a petition fraud scandal from Taylor’s 2018 election campaign.—Virginian-Pilot. • A grand jury report released Monday blasted the Loudoun County school system’s handling of a pair...
virginiamercury.com
After restaurant raid, Youngkin says state should stop enforcing COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday instructing state agencies to report any punishments they might have handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic and indicated he wants the state to reimburse individuals and businesses who paid “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”. The order comes a few days after...
virginiamercury.com
Jail deaths and suicides soar and more Va. headlines
• The former Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old girl in California and killed three members of family was detained and hospitalized in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father, according to Virginia police records. A spokesman for the Virginia State Police said the agency conducted a “thorough background check” before admitting him to a law enforcement academy five years later.—Los Angeles Times.
Comments / 0