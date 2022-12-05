Read full article on original website
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Prohibition on Encouraging Illegal Immigration
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights. The...
Putin: Russia May Have to Make Ukraine Deal One Day, but Partners Cheated in the Past
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in...
Russia Wants to Turn Ukraine Into 'Dependent' Like Belarus, Wife of Jailed Nobel Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) -Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words. Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the...
Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party, Adding Drama to Tight U.S. Senate Margin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions. "Like a lot of Arizonans,...
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation
(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
U.N. Expects Haiti Sanctions Regime to Be Running by January
(Reuters) - The United Nations' sanction regime in Haiti in response to the gang violence and humanitarian crisis should be working by January 2023, the U.N. resident coordinator for the embattled Caribbean island nation said on Thursday. Speaking at a news briefing, Ulrika Richardson said the U.N. Security Council is...
U.S. Justice Dept Asks Judge to Hold Trump Team in Contempt in Documents Probe -Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sinema Shakes up the Senate with Party Affiliation Change
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Friday she is switching her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, in a shakeup following a resounding victory for Democrats in the midterm elections. “When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives,...
Pope Francis Breaks Down and Cries While Mentioning Ukraine at Public Prayer
ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome. The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.
The Observer view on the indefensible decision to open a deep coalmine in a climate crisis
The decision to approve a new £165m coalmine in Cumbria reveals an unpleasant truth about the government. It demonstrates, with brutal clarity, that No 10 has no credible green agenda and does not understand or care about the climatic peril our world is facing. Ministers are clearly focused only...
Russia Releases WNBA Star Brittney Griner in Prisoner Swap
After months of "hell" in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner is free, safe, and on her way home after lengthy and painstaking negotiations with the world pariah Russian government, President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning. [. READ:. Brittney Griner, U.S. Basketball Star Caught up in Russia Crisis ]
'It Hurts My Soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro Ends Post-Election Silence
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office. Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for...
Greek Parliament Approves Spy Operations Reforms
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's parliament on Friday passed a bill reforming the country's intelligence service (EYP) and banning the sale of spyware as the government tries to mitigate the impact of a phone tapping scandal still under investigation. The case has turned up the heat on the conservative government that...
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Biden to Guarantee Rail Workers' Sick Leave
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 70 lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee rail workers paid sick days. On Dec. 2, Biden signed legislation to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have devastated the American...
Israel's Netanyahu Gets Extension Until Dec. 21 to Form Government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will have until Dec. 21 to form a new government after getting a 10-day extension on Friday. Netanyahu was tapped to lead the country following a right-wing victory in a Nov. 1 election. He has secured majority support in parliament, but has yet to finalise the coalition agreements.
