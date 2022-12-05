Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Reacts To The WWE Crew Reacting To Her AEW Debut
Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW wrestler Saraya opened up on her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling and the company’s approach to her debut match with Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. Additionally, the former Paige talked about the support she received after her first AEW appearance. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ricochet, Asuka, The Miz, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Lots More
WWE Superstar Ricochet is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Ricochet makes his After the Bell debut to talk about winning the Smackdown World Cup, his motivation to succeed, and looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title Match with Gunther.”
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
ewrestlingnews.com
New Date Set For Defense Of IWGP Women’s Championship
KAIRI will face off with Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4, 2023. We now have an update about when the title will be defended following that title fight. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the winner...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Shows Off His Forehead Knots From ROH Final Battle
As seen at Saturday night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood tweeted out the following photo of the injuries he suffered in the match:. “Sitting in first class with all...
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Deadline event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After a slow start, Crews caught him with a drop kick. Crews with a back flip off the apron. Bron with a brain buster then a standing moonsault for 2. Breakker with a leaping dive over the top rope to the floor. Breakker went for a dive off the top rope and Crews hit a knee strike to his face. Crews with a suplex then a series of german suplexes. Crews with a powerbomb then two more for a near fall. Crews with a frog splash for 2. Bron fired up and hit a bulldog off the top rope for 2. Crews with a powerslam for a near fall. Bron with a spear for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
Here are the spoilers for the Impact Wrestling TV taping took place on Friday night in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center that will air over the coming weeks on AXS TV, courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Taz Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of HOOK’s AEW Debut, Rampage News
AEW commentator Taz took to Twitter today to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK making his in-ring debut. He wrote,. “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Says A Match With Roman Reigns Is Always On His Mind
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross was recently interviewed by USA Insider to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kross talked about his initial WWE release last November, and a potential matchup with Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Deadline Results: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Deadline event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Dawn beat her down in the early going. Dawn hit a knee drop off the top rope for 2. Fyre with an outside dive off the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Fyre did some near falls including a glory bomb. The referee fell down and was puking up black liquid. Another referee came out. Dawn tossed Fyre head first into an exposed turnbuckle then hit her finisher for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE NXT UK Superstar Makes AEW Debut On Friday Night’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW VP of Talent Development, Pat Buck, appeared on the latest episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. The episode, which aired on November 27th, featured Buck in the final scene of the show. While the scene was a cliffhanger, it’s unknown if he’ll be back in the future.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Asuka Continues To Tease A Character Change
Things haven’t been going all that well for Asuka as of late. She and Alexa Bliss lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. She was pinned in a triple threat match on this past Monday’s Raw. And lately, she’s been teasing that a character change could be coming.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
Comments / 0