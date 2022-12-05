Read full article on original website
Pamela Cameron
3d ago
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is awesome! Great fried green tomatoes and fried okra, too! Good prices, too.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eater
World-Famous Fried Chicken Champ Willie Mae’s Has Arrived in Venice
The Willie Mae’s wait is over, Los Angeles. The first full-fledged, not-in-New-Orleans restaurant from the famous James Beard Award-winning family has arrived in Venice, meaning that — starting tomorrow — some of America’s best fried chicken is right here. Willie Mae’s is a cultural institution for...
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
Eater
Mother Wolf and Kato Bake Up the Season's Must-Have Christmas Cookies
Find cookies from Mother Wolf and Kato inside this year’s Resy Cookie Box, a holiday sampler featuring a dozen recipes from well-known chefs across the country. In addition to Evan Funke’s panettone chew and Jon Yao’s toasted sesame cookie, the $79 box includes an eggnog snickerdoodle from Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana in New York City, honey butter cornbread from Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston, and more. The cookies are baked at New York City’s Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery.
Eater
What to Know About Culver City’s Highly Anticipated Pizza Spot From Jason Neroni
Jason Neroni knows a thing or two about pizza. The Rose Venice chef has been quietly serving pizzas in New York City at his B Side Pizza in Hell’s Kitchen for eight years while continuing to put out excellent wood-fired pies at his very-busy restaurant the Rose for nearly just as long. Culver City will be the beneficiary of Neroni’s pizza obsession with the soon-to-open Best Bet, which is going into the former A-Frame building in March 2023.
Thrillist
A Boutique Hotel Reopens in West Hollywood After a Dapper Revamp
The reborn Palihouse West Hollywood has 95 stylish rooms, a new sushi bar, and a jaunty perspective. The intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando is wild at rush hour, a maelstrom of cars desperate to find some secret route through the crush of West Hollywood traffic, burning rubber to get to the next red light as fast as they can. So much the better, then, to be three stories above it, on the stylish deck of a suite at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, drinking in crisp winter air and crispier sparkling sake from Mezzanine Sushi downstairs.
New Korean Barbecue Restaurant Coming to Buena Park
Ownership is still deciding which concept to pursue at the space
westsidetoday.com
Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
Eater
A Tale of Two Loaded Baked Potato Pastas
From the rise of dry-aged fish to Tulumified dining rooms and the sameness of “cool” restaurant playlists, it’s impossible not to notice specific trends while dining out at restaurants in Los Angeles. It’s rare, though, that a seemingly singular dish appears on the menus at two unrelated — and thematically different — restaurants separated by 20-some-odd miles across a tangle of freeways and busy boulevards.
Eater
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
Two California restaurants among the ‘most popular’ in the U.S., according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
Eater
El Segundo’s Best Italian Restaurant Adds a Late Night Cocktail and Snacks Bar
El Segundo destination restaurant Jame Enoteca has quietly expanded its footprint, blowing out an attached wall to add a bar for drinks, snacks, and late-night bites — a serious rarity for the sleepy seaside city. The new Jame bar opened just days ago, effectively doubling the space of Jame overall, and bringing a whole new after-hours vibe to Main Street.
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Eater
This LA Restaurant Group Has the Secret Sauce to Aunty-Approved Regional Indian Cooking
For years, Indian food in Los Angeles meant just a few main dishes: chicken tikka masala, samosas, and a generic curry with a protein of choice. But in recent years, Chirag Shah — CEO of Tulsi Indian Eatery, which has three locations in Los Angeles and one in Riverside — has seen a shift. Noticing an uptick in both diner interest and restaurant growth, Shah thinks Indian food is ready to take center stage across America, but especially in LA.
Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach
Lana Del Rey's newest single, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd," was released Wednesday. It's a reference to Long Beach's Jergins Tunnel. The post Lana Del Rey’s ‘tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ is in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
