The reborn Palihouse West Hollywood has 95 stylish rooms, a new sushi bar, and a jaunty perspective. The intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando is wild at rush hour, a maelstrom of cars desperate to find some secret route through the crush of West Hollywood traffic, burning rubber to get to the next red light as fast as they can. So much the better, then, to be three stories above it, on the stylish deck of a suite at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, drinking in crisp winter air and crispier sparkling sake from Mezzanine Sushi downstairs.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO