Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Deepfake Faces Could Protect People’s Privacy in Social Media Photos
Social media users could use artificial intelligence (AI) generated deepfakes faces to hide their identity in other people’s photos. Researchers at Binghamton University and Intel have used AI deepfake techniques to subtly alter a person’s appearance in photos posted on social media so that only their friends and permitted contacts can see their original faces.
Zacks.com
Meta Platforms (META) Adds Age Verification to Facebook Dating
META - Free Report) recently announced that it is introducing age verification technology to Facebook Dating in the U.S. to prevent users under the age of 18 to access experiences meant to be enjoyed as adults. Apart from uploading their ID (driver’s license or ID card), users can use video...
EU set to bar Meta from ads based on personal data
BRUSSELS/BANGALORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Meta (META.O) will only be able to run advertising based on personal data with users' consent, according to a confidential EU privacy watchdog decision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a blow to the U.S. social network.
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta in a statement on Monday called the proposed bill "ill-judged," and said it was being forced "to pay for content other users don't want to see."
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
petapixel.com
Meta Threatens to Remove News Content from Facebook in the US
Meta has threatened to remove news from Facebook in the U.S. if Congress passes a new media bill that would help local news publications — with photographers being affected in a potential fallout. Meta says it would be “forced” to remove news from its U.S. platform altogether if a...
TechSpot
Meta is bringing face-scanning age identification tech to Facebook Dating
What just happened? The age-estimating AI that Meta uses to stop those younger than 13 from joining Instagram is being tested on Facebook. Not the platform itself but its dating app, which requires people to be at least 18 years old to sign up. As it did with Instagram, Meta...
petapixel.com
Does Instagram Notify When You Screenshot a Story?
When browsing Instagram, it could be tempting to take a screenshot of a Story, particularly since the content is always changing, advancing to the next Story after only a few seconds. If you give in to that urge, you might wonder if the owner of the account gets notified about your interest and that you saved an image from their story or feed.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
petapixel.com
Photographers Call Out ‘Misleading’ Images in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Trailer
Photographers have taken to social media to call out the “misleading” images that were used to depict them in the new trailer for Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show. Netflix released the full-length trailer for the docuseries Harry & Meghan on Monday. The six-part...
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Woman Insists There's a "Glitch in the Matrix" After Greeting Person She Thought Was Dead
Where did they come from?
Android Authority
How to unmatch with someone on Tinder
What to do when it clearly isn't a match made in heaven. Tinder is one of the world’s most popular dating apps. It enables you to match with others in your vicinity quickly — or, if you are a premium subscriber, anywhere in the world. Now, if a conversation goes south or you want to go your separate ways, Tinder allows you to easily remove people from your match list. Let’s go over how to unmatch people on Tinder.
Comments / 1