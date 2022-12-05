ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State

By Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhe3J_0jYGDFnm00

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs on the sideline after taking a hard hit during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland.com

Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
COLUMBUS, OH
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

The secret of how Georgia Football can easily beat Ohio State

The stage is set when it comes to this year’s Peach Bowl! Ohio State is set to take on Georgia Football in what should be a football game for the ages in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is just the second time the Buckeyes will meet the Bulldogs and when these two teams meet, undefeated Georgia should know the secret to beating this 11-1 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year

There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target

Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday

After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus

A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys

As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year

A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Six Direct Flights Launching/Relaunching at Columbus Airport in 2023

Low-fare airline Breeze Airways confirmed this morning that it will be resuming seasonal service from the John Glenn International Airport next Spring with four returning routes and two new direct flights. The two new routes include:. Orange County, CA — Starting March 29. Raleigh-Durham, NC — Starting May 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
