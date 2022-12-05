NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Ohio State standout Ben Hartsock weighs in on OSU’s offensive strategy against Georgia
Ohio State comes in as a little bit of an underdog — as odd as that line alone sounds to say — to the Georgia Bulldogs — heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal as Kirby Smart’s team is projected to win it all a second consecutive time.
Ohio State Basketball Starter Out Dealing With Family Matter
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key player for tonight's home game against Rutgers. Starting guard Isaac Likekele has “gone home to Texas to attend to a family matter,” the team announced on Thursday. Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, is averaging 4.5 points, 6.3...
The secret of how Georgia Football can easily beat Ohio State
The stage is set when it comes to this year’s Peach Bowl! Ohio State is set to take on Georgia Football in what should be a football game for the ages in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. This is just the second time the Buckeyes will meet the Bulldogs and when these two teams meet, undefeated Georgia should know the secret to beating this 11-1 team.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday
After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Columbus
A birthday. An anniversary. A fancy dinner date night. Regardless of the special occasion, you’ll want to go out somewhere nice to eat, and Columbus has a lot of great fine dining locations to pick from. Each year (although we skipped 2020, for obvious reasons) we ask our readers...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys
As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
Two non-stop flights added to John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — John Glenn International Airport is the destination and departure choice for thousands more people — and airlines are hopping on that trend. Breeze Airways announced Wednesday it will add two non-stop flight routes from CMH, making the airport’s destination list bigger than ever before. So far this year, Breeze Airways has […]
columbusunderground.com
Six Direct Flights Launching/Relaunching at Columbus Airport in 2023
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways confirmed this morning that it will be resuming seasonal service from the John Glenn International Airport next Spring with four returning routes and two new direct flights. The two new routes include:. Orange County, CA — Starting March 29. Raleigh-Durham, NC — Starting May 18...
