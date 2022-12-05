ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid Are Not Considering Signing Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson
According to reports the European Champions Real Madrid are not considering signing Manchester City man Erling Haaland.

The focus on Erling Haaland has been minimal ever since the World Cup began due to the fact his nation, Norway, did not qualify for the winter tournament.

So, the ruthless striker will have been relaxing during the month off and he will have been getting ready for the second half of the season as he looks to try and push Manchester City towards a quadruple.

However even though he is out of the spotlight on the pitch the rumours about him have not stopped as another report from Marca has mentioned the Real Madrid links.

It is good news for Manchester City supporters though if the report is to be believed.

Real Madrid will not consider signing Erling Haaland

Brazilian youngster Endrick is high on the list of targets for Real Madrid and he could be one of the reasons why the European Champions do not move for Haaland even though there is reportedly a release clause in his contract in 2024.

Endrick's agents would rather Haaland not be in the way of his progress so that could be key if Real Madrid want to secure the signing of the Palmeiras youngster.

As well as that according to the report Los Blancos are hesitant about going all out for Haaland as they have concerns about his fitness issues due to his injury record at Borussia Dortmund whilst they also don't want to pay his astonishing wage that he is currently receiving at the Premier League Champions.

So far this season Haaland has played 18 games in all competitions and has scored 23 goals.

