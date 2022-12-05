ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
New hot spot in town

Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine

Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
WESTFIELD, ME
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Presque Isle, ME
