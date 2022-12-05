Read full article on original website
Related
First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released
The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year. Students in...
wabi.tv
Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced. 41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday morning to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis. Nightingale was...
pihsanchor.com
New hot spot in town
Presque Isle has got a new hot spot in town called Bubble Tea Cafe. Many of our high school students have been there already. “I’m not a big tea person, so I didn’t really like it, but I thought the inside was cute,” Mallory Cronin ‘26 said.
School Delays in Aroostook County – Thursday, December 1
MSAD #45 (Washburn area schools) has a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today. Woodland Consolidated School will have a 2-hour delay this morning. Limestone Community School Opening 2 hours later this morning. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) will delay 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K RSU 39 (Caribou area) - Opening...
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine
Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
Reward Offered for Info about Two Deer Carcasses Dumped on I-95 in Benedicta, Maine
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about two deer carcasses that were left on the side of Interstate 95 in Benedicta in Aroostook County, Maine. The remains were found on Thursday near mile marker 260. “The deer was left to waste next to the highway”. Spokesperson and Communications...
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, 31-year-old Wayne Smith trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and...
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0