fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
liveboston617.org

Cambridge Swat team successfully detain barricaded suspect

At approximately 20:30 hours last night, December 6th 2022,Cambridge Police along with the Cambridge Police SWAT Team responded to a call reporting that an armed suspect was barricaded inside a home after an armed assault attempt near Gore Street. The initial assault report came at 19:00 hours from Winter Street....
CAMBRIDGE, MA
crete

Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment

South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned

Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
ABINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

BFD Fights Flames In East Boston Auto Body Shop

At approximately 23:30 hours on December 4th 2022, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police responded to a call reporting a fire that had started at the First Class Auto Body Shop in East Boston. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately noticed that the fire was producing heavy smoke. The flames appeared to be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say

A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA

