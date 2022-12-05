Read full article on original website
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
Cambridge Man Slashes Woman's Hair With 'Large Knife' Post Argument: Police
An argument culminated with a terrifying haircut when a man used a large knife to cut a woman's hair before locking himself inside his home, authorities reported. The 30-year-old would-be cosmetologist barricaded himself after fighting with the woman and cutting her hair outside his apartment …
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
liveboston617.org
Cambridge Swat team successfully detain barricaded suspect
At approximately 20:30 hours last night, December 6th 2022,Cambridge Police along with the Cambridge Police SWAT Team responded to a call reporting that an armed suspect was barricaded inside a home after an armed assault attempt near Gore Street. The initial assault report came at 19:00 hours from Winter Street....
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartment
South Boston suffered a jolt this month when local authorities discovered the remains of four infants in a condominium. The Suffolk County police department received a radio call at 2:15 P.M. today to investigate a South Boston building. The investigating officers discovered “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant”, according to a press release by the police.
abingtonnews.org
Officer review ongoing; police support dog reassigned
Abington Police continue to investigate one of their own, but there are still few details being made available. The lone public indication of the ongoing investigation is that the department’s popular comfort dog, Harlow, has a new handler. “There’s an active internal investigation. Beyond that, I have no further...
nbcboston.com
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
liveboston617.org
BFD Fights Flames In East Boston Auto Body Shop
At approximately 23:30 hours on December 4th 2022, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police responded to a call reporting a fire that had started at the First Class Auto Body Shop in East Boston. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately noticed that the fire was producing heavy smoke. The flames appeared to be...
whdh.com
Sources: Man shot mother, father, sister before killing himself in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said. Two men, including the 25-year-old suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Wrongful death suit alleges BPD officers failed to save overdosing man, walked by cell 7 times
A wrongful death suit that alleges that Boston police officers failed to provide life-saving medical care to an overdosing inmate will proceed after a federal judge denied two officers’ motion to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the ACLU of Massachusetts. According to the ACLU, BPD officers...
Boston barber tracks down thieves who stole packages from doorstep
BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
MassLive.com
Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say
A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting upset that ex-wife was dating other men, court documents say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting another man last month was allegedly upset that his ex-wife was dating other men, according to court documents obtained by News 9. Robert Gagnon, 45, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 23 shooting of Carlos Quintong on Townsend Hill...
