BOSTON - 'Tis the season for gifts, which means it is the season for pesky porch pirates. The Cambridge Police are working on three different porch pirate cases, but only one remains unsolved. Investigations led to the arrest of one thief who was found with 19 different identities on them. The number comes from stolen credit cards, packages, and bikes. "We really encourage people to report this stuff. They may think it's insignificant because often times they will get their package back. If they don't report it, then we don't know where to pinpoint our resources," said Jeremy Warnick, Communications Director for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO