Facilities will offer new behavioral health treatment models for Washingtonians
Several new behavioral health treatment facilities are slated to open in Washington over the next couple years. Lawmakers discussed the facilities during a Senate Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting on Friday. Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle) said...
Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board recommends deductible health credit transfers and insulin cost caps to legislature
Last Wednesday, the Florida Health Insurance Advisory Board (FHIAB) voted unanimously to send a set of policy recommendations developed by Florida Voices for Health to the state legislature for consideration in the 2023 legislative session.
Michigan’s transparency of healthcare data
Leveraging the transparency of healthcare prices and costs can help consumers make better informed decisions about their healthcare, and policy makers can make this happen by creating an All-Payer Claims Database (APCD). APCDs are state run databases where consumers can compare healthcare related rates. Additionally, APCDs can help stakeholders, policy makers, and businesses make data driven decisions based on healthcare claims.
With changes to dual eligible policy on the horizon, Michigan expert says behavioral health integration will continue to be in focus in 2023
Dave Schneider, Managing Principal at Health Management Associates, recently told State of Reform that Michigan lawmakers, policy makers, and beneficiaries need to start watching MI Health Link because—in accordance the recent final rule, CMS-4192-F, issued by CMS—Michigan plans to transition to an Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan beginning 2026.
Despite recent reform laws, Washington pharmacies say they continue to face challenges in working with PBMs
Pharmaceutical industry professionals discussed the challenges Washington pharmacies face—including financial concerns that stem from having to work with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)—during a House Health Care & Wellness Committee meeting on Thursday. Ryan Oftebro, CEO at Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group and President of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said...
Detailed Agenda for the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!
The Detailed Agenda for our 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!. Through our extensive stakeholder engagement process, we have put together many exciting panels that will cover the most important...
California physicians say stabilizing Medicare payment system will bolster access to care for patients
In an October 31st letter to Congress, the California Medical Association (CMA) detailed its recommendations to stabilize the Medicare payment system in response to a congressional request for stakeholder input. These recommendations include stopping payment...
State authority on pediatric behavioral healthcare optimistic about ongoing support for struggling Utah youth in coming year
The Medical Director of Pediatric Behavioral Health at the University of Utah (U of U) and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Julie Giles, MD, is optimistic about the progress to come around youth mental health and crisis in Utah. Speaking to State of Reform, she said the statewide focus on improving mental health offers a positive outlook on the coming year.
Detailed Agenda
Our 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of nearly 70 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Washington health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on January 5th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
Will Michigan look to address no fault reform in 2023?
Since the 2019 no-fault auto insurance reform, former Detroit Red Wings hockey player Vladimir Konstantinov and 18,000 other Michiganders living with catastrophic car crash injuries have been losing life-sustaining care. In Michigan, no-fault insurance is required by law for every driver in order to get license plates in the state....
Texas legislators advocating for more support, including protections against workplace violence, for nurse workforce
After several high-profile shootings at healthcare facilities in Texas in 2022, including a murder-suicide outside a children's hospital in Houston on Monday, officials are calling for legislation to support and protect nurses. Rep. Donna Howard (D- Austin), a former licensed nurse practitioner and nursing educator in the state, has...
Measures addressing mental health and safety in Texas schools on deck for 2023 general session
Following the tragedy in Uvalde this past May, the Texas Legislature is focused on an array of measures headed into 2023 that are aimed at addressing mental health and safety in public schools. Prefiled bills...
