Democrats looking to expand Medicaid, address maternal, reproductive, and mental health during the 88th Texas Legislature

Texas DSHS prioritizes healthcare access in rural border communities in policy recommendations to 2023 legislature
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released its 5-year plan on healthcare services for executive and legislative consideration last month, which focused one of its many recommendations on improving healthcare access in rural border counties. The Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) focused on factors that affect health equity...
Oregon House Interim Committee on Health Care members vote to introduce several health-related bills
Oregon lawmakers voted to introduce several health-related legislative concepts as bills during the upcoming session during a House Interim Committee on Health Care meeting on Wednesday. Committee members voted to introduce Legislative Concept (LC) 929, LC 1496, LC 1498, LC 1605, and LC 2857 as bills during the meeting. Specific...
What They’re Watching: Becky Cienki, Michigan Health Endowment Fund
In this edition of “What They’re Watching,” Michigan Health Endowment Fund’s Behavioral Health Director Becky Cienki discusses her priority areas of nutrition, behavioral health, and healthy aging. The Fund provides policy guidance and funding to improve healthcare for the state’s underserved populations. In 2021, the...
Newsom allocates $480.5 million in grants to address youth behavioral health
Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that $480.5 million in grants will go towards mental and behavioral health for youth. The grants will support 54 projects across the state of California to improve the mental and behavioral health infrastructure, including expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians.
5 Things Michigan: Upcoming BH integration work, Becky Cienki, ‘No fault’ reform
I’m happy to introduce our new Reporter covering Michigan, James Sklar! James is based in Lansing and has a seasoned background in policy advocacy and law. You’ll be seeing his byline more as he continues his coverage for us in Michigan. Welcome, James! We are so thrilled to have you joining us.
State authority on pediatric behavioral healthcare optimistic about ongoing support for struggling Utah youth in coming year
The Medical Director of Pediatric Behavioral Health at the University of Utah (U of U) and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Julie Giles, MD, is optimistic about the progress to come around youth mental health and crisis in Utah. Speaking to State of Reform, she said the statewide focus on improving mental health offers a positive outlook on the coming year.
Facilities will offer new behavioral health treatment models for Washingtonians
Several new behavioral health treatment facilities are slated to open in Washington over the next couple years. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Lawmakers discussed the facilities during a Senate Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting on Friday. Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle) said...
Q&A: UH Manoa’s NHCOE principal investigator says grant funds will help Native Hawaiians pursue health-related careers
The Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE), at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was recently awarded a $3.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. Funds will support Native Hawaiians pursue careers in medicine and other health professions through education, research, and community-based initiatives.
