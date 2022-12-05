ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democrats looking to expand Medicaid, address maternal, reproductive, and mental health during the 88th Texas Legislature

 5 days ago
stateofreform.com

Texas DSHS prioritizes healthcare access in rural border communities in policy recommendations to 2023 legislature

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released its 5-year plan on healthcare services for executive and legislative consideration last month, which focused one of its many recommendations on improving healthcare access in rural border counties. The Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) focused on factors that affect health equity...
TEXAS STATE
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Becky Cienki, Michigan Health Endowment Fund

In this edition of “What They’re Watching,” Michigan Health Endowment Fund’s Behavioral Health Director Becky Cienki discusses her priority areas of nutrition, behavioral health, and healthy aging. The Fund provides policy guidance and funding to improve healthcare for the state’s underserved populations. In 2021, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Newsom allocates $480.5 million in grants to address youth behavioral health

Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that $480.5 million in grants will go towards mental and behavioral health for youth. The grants will support 54 projects across the state of California to improve the mental and behavioral health infrastructure, including expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

State authority on pediatric behavioral healthcare optimistic about ongoing support for struggling Utah youth in coming year

The Medical Director of Pediatric Behavioral Health at the University of Utah (U of U) and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Julie Giles, MD, is optimistic about the progress to come around youth mental health and crisis in Utah. Speaking to State of Reform, she said the statewide focus on improving mental health offers a positive outlook on the coming year.
UTAH STATE
stateofreform.com

Facilities will offer new behavioral health treatment models for Washingtonians

Several new behavioral health treatment facilities are slated to open in Washington over the next couple years. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Lawmakers discussed the facilities during a Senate Behavioral Health Subcommittee meeting on Friday. Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle) said...
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: UH Manoa’s NHCOE principal investigator says grant funds will help Native Hawaiians pursue health-related careers

The Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE), at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was recently awarded a $3.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. Funds will support Native Hawaiians pursue careers in medicine and other health professions through education, research, and community-based initiatives.
HONOLULU, HI

