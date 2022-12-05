ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville

Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive

Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause

One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd

Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy