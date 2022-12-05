Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
Clifford, the Adoptable Big Red Dog, Has Been at an Evansville Shelter Since March [12 STRAYS OF CHRISTMAS]
Sweet Clifford has been at It Takes a Village since March 2022. According to the staff, Clifford is the sweetest dog!. He was found as a stray in Spencer County and earned his name from the kennel staff because he is a "big red dog." Their vet believes he's a lab mix and about two years old. He weighed just under 60 lbs.
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Feed Evansville Partners with Girl Scouts for Free Little Pantry Initiative
Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods? That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. A Food Desert is an area in...
Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
Incredible Day of Giving! Daviess County Fire Department Donates $18,000 to Christmas Wish
The Daviess County Fire Department hosted a golf scramble, as they do every year to raise money for those less fortunate in the community. Here's the interview, and video, from the check presentation at the Christmas Wish Studio that happened on Monday. The Daviess County Fire Department is a major...
Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville
Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
What is Evansville Raptor Con and What Awesome Things Can You Expect to See and Do?
I am so excited about this weekend's Evansville Raptor Con event. Aside from going to our local toy shops, this is the only thing my teenage son has been pumped to attend with me. If you have never been to a 'Con' event, you probably have some questions about what to expect. Well, you're in luck because I have the answers!
Evansville Parents Worry EVSC’s New Proposed Calendar Will Have Negative Affect On Fall Festival
During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville. EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival. The proposed...
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
Southern Indiana “Eagle Watch” Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild
Visitors to Indiana State Park Can See Raptors in the Wild at Annual "Eagle Watch" Event. Southern Indiana "Eagle Watch" Gives Guests the Chance to See Beautiful Raptors in the Wild. I guess the founding fathers knew what they were doing when they chose the bald eagle to be the...
One of Evansville’s Most Nostalgic Burger Joints is Looking for Vintage Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
Evansville Police Reveal the True Identity of the Mischievous Elf Sent to Their Department
It isn't every day that a government office gets a suspicious package like the one the Evansville Police Department received recently. Not only was it sent from over 450 miles away, but it also had specific instructions: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2022. "Open it then seal it back...
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Christmas is Heading to Henderson With a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd
Christmas in Henderson will officially kick off this weekend!. There is always something so special about Christmas time. Whether you're a big fan of the holiday or not, it is always cool to see homes and public spaces all lit up. Every year one of my favorite things to do is fill up a thermos with hot chocolate or mulled cider (depending on how prepared I am) and hit the road one evening with Christmas music playing, to drive around and see the gorgeous lights. Don't forget to swing by downtown Henderson to see their gorgeous lights too!
Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police
You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.
IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0