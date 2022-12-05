ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana

On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely in the state. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years, said […]
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan

A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM

BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers. “Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world. The debut episode features a North Dakota...
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill

Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Winter Storm Likely Next Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?

Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed

The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
