Read full article on original website
Related
Respiratory infections rise high in North Dakota
Now that most people have given up on wearing masks in public, their bodies may not be ready for the influx of viruses.
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely in the state. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years, said […]
First District in North Dakota increases access to vaccines
Flu cases in North Dakota have nearly doubled in each of the last four weeks. And according to NDFlu.com, 50 cases of influenza were reported in the weekend ending on November 5, and almost 900 cases in the week ending on December 3.
KFYR-TV
‘Pets aren’t presents.’ ND shelter discusses ‘hard year’ for stray and abandoned animals, matching pets to suit lifestyle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold weather, animal shelters in Bismarck and Mandan are at and over capacity. Staff now worry that pets given as gifts could find their way into the shelters after the holidays. Your News Leader spoke with the Central Dakota Humane Society about gifting animals and alternatives.
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
KFYR-TV
Burgum proposes $161 million for a new women’s correctional facility
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - $161 million: that’s the price tag for a new women’s correctional facility that will be constructed in Mandan. And according to leaders familiar with the operation, it’s sorely needed. This dormitory is used instead of individual rooms for inmates at the Dakota Women’s...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
boreal.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
Photo: Regulators say Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections have been selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving, 20 times Minnesota’s legal limit per serving. Kerem Yücel | MPR News. Tom Scheck - MPR News - December 5, 2022.
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
KFYR-TV
N.D. farm family featured in new documentary series from ADM
BISMARCK, N.D. - A new documentary series is telling the stories of the nation’s farmers and ranchers. “Faces of Food” is a series produced by ADM that shows the hard work, tough decision-making and dedication that goes into feeding the world. The debut episode features a North Dakota...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
newsdakota.com
Winter Storm Likely Next Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A winter storm is expected to impact the Northern Plains Monday night through. Meteorologist Zach Hargrove of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says this “Colorado Low” will be coming in from the south. When the upper-level system goes over the Rockies, the surface low will deepen to the eastern side of the Rockies, then it eventually moves up into Nebraska and northward from there. Precipitation will extend from northern Nebraska all the way to central North Dakota.
keyzradio.com
Will Williston Be Impacted By Winter Storm Next Week?
Someone has been dreaming of a white Christmas. Mother Nature has her sights on North Dakota as she is preparing a Colorado Low that will work its way into the state early next week. All indications point to this possibly being the biggest storm of the season so far. Several...
FORB continues to bring legal action to save Historic Bismarck-Mandan Bridge
According to the National Park Service, historic places have powerful and provocative stories to tell, as witnesses to the past, they recall real events that shaped history and actual people who faced those situations.
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed
The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
KFYR-TV
Burgum issues disaster declaration for Nov. 9-11 storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As another major winter storm looms, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, issued an executive order Dec. 9 declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for the storm that hit Nov. 9-11. The three-day storm dropped record breaking amounts of snow in various places across the state. In Bismarck, the reported total on Nov. 10 was 17.1 inches. That’s eight inches more than the previous record for that day of 9.1 inches in 2012.
Comments / 0