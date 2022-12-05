Read full article on original website
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
Quad-State Tornado One-Year Anniversary: How Are KY Towns that Were Impacted Rebuilding?
The weather has always been somewhat of an obsession of mine. Growing up in the era of movies such as Twister, The Day After Tomorrow, and Night of The Twisters. I can remember renting VHS copies from Blockbuster or if you lived in Utica, Kentucky like myself during the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the local gas stations.
Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana
Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Amazing Christmas Displays in Illinois & Missouri You Have To See
Who's ready to stuff the family in the car and go riding around looking at Christmas Light displays?. It's one of my favorite things to do with my family every holiday season. Pack the kids in the car with our hot chocolate and snacks and drive around looking at all of the fun displays in the Quincy/Hannibal area. I hope the tradition continues when my girls have kids.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023
If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
Here’s How to Pre-Order Those Delicious Cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Now, we may not all agree that the holiday season makes that statement true - but I think we can ALL agree that the chance to order Girl Scout cookies does make this time of the year oh-so-wonderful. The time is now to place your cookie pre-orders with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).
There is a movement to make Meals Free for Missouri Students
Would you support free meals for your students at school in Missouri? That is a question one Missouri lawmaker is asking you and fellow lawmakers to consider. How close is it to becoming a reality? Let's take a look at it... According to an article from stltoday.com, there is a...
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
Move Over NYC Pizza Rat – Indiana Has a Toilet Rat and He Needs Our Help
The Two Types of People in this World: Pro-Rat & Non-Rat There are two types of people in the world - those that HATE rats and all small furry creatures of the sort and those that channel their inner Cinderella and make friends with the rodents. I'm the latter. Many...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Missouri Post Office Announces Shipping Deadlines for Holidays
Sometimes even Santa needs help getting those special presents to kids (and adults) and that's where the post office steps in. However, you will want to make sure you have these dates on hand because there are deadlines to ensure your packages get to where they need to go before the BIG day. There is even more pressure to make sure your packages get to the right place because Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
The Salvation Army’s New Red Kettle Tip Tap Donations Matched Up to $5,000
I grew up living right next to the Salvation Army in Princeton, Indiana. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the things they could do for the community, mostly because we had to utilize those services. Meals and More. I clearly remember my mom signing up for...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
SEE: Kentucky Trail Cam Capture Showdown Between A Pack of Wild Dogs & A Huge Buck
A Kentucky Trail Cam caught the most vivid and crazy photos of a pack of wild dogs devouring a large buck and one photo of a gorgeous Albino Deer. LOOK-> Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
