ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?

No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
KISS 106

Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana

Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt

Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind

As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Amazing Christmas Displays in Illinois & Missouri You Have To See

Who's ready to stuff the family in the car and go riding around looking at Christmas Light displays?. It's one of my favorite things to do with my family every holiday season. Pack the kids in the car with our hot chocolate and snacks and drive around looking at all of the fun displays in the Quincy/Hannibal area. I hope the tradition continues when my girls have kids.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
KISS 106

Missouri’s Oldest Flea Market Announces Schedule for 2023

If you're looking for a good deal and spend the day at the oldest flea market make sure you write these dates down. The Rutledge Flea Market is all ready for the 2023 season releasing its dates for next year. The flea market kicks off the season in March and will run through November with gates opening at 7 am.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run

People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Missouri Post Office Announces Shipping Deadlines for Holidays

Sometimes even Santa needs help getting those special presents to kids (and adults) and that's where the post office steps in. However, you will want to make sure you have these dates on hand because there are deadlines to ensure your packages get to where they need to go before the BIG day. There is even more pressure to make sure your packages get to the right place because Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
KISS 106

Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories

'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
KISS 106

IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles

The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
KISS 106

SEE: Kentucky Trail Cam Capture Showdown Between A Pack of Wild Dogs & A Huge Buck

A Kentucky Trail Cam caught the most vivid and crazy photos of a pack of wild dogs devouring a large buck and one photo of a gorgeous Albino Deer. LOOK-> Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy