ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Stand Pat, Because They Can't Drop Further

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnNLu_0jYGAR2d00

The San Antonio Spurs remain dead last in the latest Sports Illustrated power rankings.

It's been 24 days since the San Antonio Spurs last won a game. During that span, the team is 0-11 and the outlook is bleak.

The Spurs aren't just losing games, it is getting blown out in epic proportions. If the season was to end today, they'd have the fourth worst scoring differential in NBA history. The latest display was a 133-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns without Chris Paul playing.

The only good news to come out of the Spurs ' recent fall is that it can't get much worse. Right? They can't go any further down in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, placing last for the second consecutive week.

"The Spurs’ losing streak has officially reached double digits," SI writes . "They dropped three games last week and have now lost 10 in a row. Their most recent run of defeats include a trip to Oklahoma City and two home games against the Pelicans and Suns—Phoenix won by 38 points, which wasn’t even the largest margin of defeat this season for San Antonio. Monday’s game against the Rockets will decide which team takes sole possession of last place in the West."

Perhaps some rest could do the young Spurs some good. The team is off until Thursday before a winnable game at home against the Houston Rockets . Then, the team will take its talents to South Beach to play the Miami Heat .

The Spurs will take on the Rockets on Thursday, putting the tanking skills of both franchises to good use. It's difficult to determine what would be considered losing or winning considering the goal of the season for both sides is to be the team that lands Victor Wembenyama using the No. 1 pick.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Smoothie King Center. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.35 points per matchup.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Fox reveals he’s been playing with foot injury for over a month

After having an All-Star-caliber start to the 2022-23 NBA season, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has gone quiet the last couple of games. Of course, his impact is more than what a stat sheet shows, but something still has felt off lately about the leader of this rising Kings squad.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
602
Followers
517
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy