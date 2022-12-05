NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Stand Pat, Because They Can't Drop Further

The San Antonio Spurs remain dead last in the latest Sports Illustrated power rankings.

It's been 24 days since the San Antonio Spurs last won a game. During that span, the team is 0-11 and the outlook is bleak.

The Spurs aren't just losing games, it is getting blown out in epic proportions. If the season was to end today, they'd have the fourth worst scoring differential in NBA history. The latest display was a 133-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns without Chris Paul playing.

The only good news to come out of the Spurs ' recent fall is that it can't get much worse. Right? They can't go any further down in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, placing last for the second consecutive week.

"The Spurs’ losing streak has officially reached double digits," SI writes . "They dropped three games last week and have now lost 10 in a row. Their most recent run of defeats include a trip to Oklahoma City and two home games against the Pelicans and Suns—Phoenix won by 38 points, which wasn’t even the largest margin of defeat this season for San Antonio. Monday’s game against the Rockets will decide which team takes sole possession of last place in the West."

Perhaps some rest could do the young Spurs some good. The team is off until Thursday before a winnable game at home against the Houston Rockets . Then, the team will take its talents to South Beach to play the Miami Heat .

The Spurs will take on the Rockets on Thursday, putting the tanking skills of both franchises to good use. It's difficult to determine what would be considered losing or winning considering the goal of the season for both sides is to be the team that lands Victor Wembenyama using the No. 1 pick.

