ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer tops women's AP Top 25 appearances

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhmid_0jYG8iUH00

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:38

STANFORD -- Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt.

VanDerveer's Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt's 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.

The Hall of Fame coach downplayed the achievement.

"Fortunate to be here for 36 years. We have great players and have been successful," VanDerveer said. "I don't pay attention to (records). People bring it up and I'm like 'OK, great.'"

Louisville fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2016, a span of 127 weeks. That was the fifth longest active streak. The Cardinals (5-4) started the season ranked seventh and have struggled to find consistency this year, dropping their last two games to Ohio State and Middle Tennessee.

They are the third preseason top 10 team to fall out of the poll, joining Texas (this week) and Tennessee (last week). Before this year, only 10 preseason top 10 teams had fallen out of the rankings at some point during the year since the AP Top 25 became a writers' poll in 1994-95.

Even more rare has been a preseason top five school dropping out. Only five teams had done that prior to this year and none before January. Tennessee was the last to do it, starting the 2015-16 season at No. 4 before falling out of the rankings Feb. 22.

Now Texas and Tennessee are both out before the New Year.

"Two factors are at play here. One of them is more parity with more good teams," said Rebecca Lobo, the former UConn star, ESPN analyst and Top 25 voter. "The other factor at play is the transfer portal. I think those three teams all have multiple players who start who weren't in their program a year ago. It's a reflection that you can't just assemble teams and right away expect them to be good. I think all those teams will in the poll by the end of the season."

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 after, the Buckeyes' best ranking since Nov. 30, 2009, when they also were third. Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top five.

UConn fell three spots to sixth with Virginia Tech seventh, the best ranking ever for the school. North Carolina and N.C. State were tied in eighth and Iowa State is 10th.

RANKED RAZORBACKS

Arkansas (10-0) vaulted into the poll at No. 21. The Razorbacks have a difficult month ahead with games against No. 18 Creighton and a tournament in San Diego that has Oregon, South Florida and Ohio State.

"I do think we know a lot about our team," Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said.

He was also happy his team made the poll as every sports team on campus that has played this year has been ranked, including football, men's basketball, soccer and cross country.

"We didn't want to be the team that stops that streak," he said..

FALLING LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals had been ranked ever week since Jan. 11, 2016. That was the same season they started the year at No. 8 before falling out on Nov. 30, the earliest a top 10 team had fallen out of the poll until last week. Things got better for Louisville as the Cardinals finished that regular season 24-6 and went 15-1 in the ACC.

HISTORIC WEEK

With Louisville, Texas and Tennessee all out of the Top 25, it marks only the second time in the poll's history that none of those three teams were ranked. The only other time was the first-ever poll in 1976.

COMING AND GOING

Oklahoma and Kansas State also returned to the Top 25 this week, coming in at No. 23 and No. 24. Marquette dropped out after losing to Seton Hall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Curry, Green & Wiggins sit out, Warriors fall to Jazz late

SALT LAKE CITY — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor. For Utah, Markkanen was ill and Conley has an injured left knee.Fontecchio finished with a career-high 18 points. A rookie...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS San Francisco

Tom Brady heads home to Bay Area for rare road game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams."That's where I fell in love with football," Brady said. "We'd sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Baseball commissioner says time has run out on Oakland keeping the A's

SAN DIEGO — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise.Speaking at baseball's winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals.The A's have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shanahan, 49ers not optimistic about Garoppolo possibly returning by playoffs

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Despite reports to the contrary, the San Francisco 49ers are not optimistic about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning  for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot."There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "But it's just an outside chance. I'm not really real optimistic about that. But they didn't rule it out."Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Garoppolo does not need foot surgery; could return in 7-8 weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- According to a report, doctors concluded that injured San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does not require foot surgery. Garoppolo suffered a foot injury after taking a sack on the first drive of the eventual 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo had suffered a broken foot, and will require surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season. However, after more evaluation, that may not be the case.According to ESPN, he did not suffer a Lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes according to plan, Garoppolo could return in seven to eight weeks. Seven weeks from this past Sunday will be when the divisional playoff games are held.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sharks unable to hold on late, fall to Canucks in overtime

SAN JOSE — Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko added goals. Spencer Martin made 34 saves.Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game for San Jose. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich, and Kevin Lebanc also scored for the Sharks. Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.Lebanc scored his sixth goal of the season at 11:28 of the third period to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead. Kuzmenko scored his 13th of the season on the power play just over five minutes later to tie the game and set up overtime.UP NEXT:Canucks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.Sharks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rower's family says abusive coach pushed athlete to suicide

SAN FRANCISCO — On New Year's Day nearly two years ago, Parker Kinney spent the day with Brian Lilly Jr. at picturesque Scripps Beach in the San Diego area and realized his friend had become a shadow of his former self.Kinney and Lilly walked on the sand for hours and went to dinner. At the end of the night before saying goodbye, they opened up about their shared struggles while rowing for the coach at the time at University of California-San Diego and how it had affected their well-being.Yet Kinney couldn't possibly fully grasp the depths of Lilly's despair that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Going, going, gone; Slugger Aaron Judge rejects Giants contract offer

SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge has issued his ruling: Court remains in session in the Bronx.Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the AL MVP's deal had not been announced.Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River set to wreak weekend weather havoc

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Most of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will be plummeted by a Stage 2."High moisture...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Sen. Scott Wiener again targeted with bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco responded to State Sen. Scott Wiener's home early Tuesday morning to search for potential bombs amid a new wave of threats against the senator.A police spokesperson told KPIX 5 that they were called around 6 a.m. on reports of a bomb threat against an elected official. Officers arrived on scene, conducted a search of the home and did not find any devices. No injuries were reported.In a statement, Wiener said he was the target of a bomb threat that listed his home address and also threatened to shoot up his office at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area, LA hip hop royalty team up on new rap album

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having already played a soldout show in Oakland, the Mount Westmore collaboration between California Hip-hop pioneers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort now has released a new 16-track album to further captivate  their fans and more is on the way.The album and the collaboration was a product of the pandemic lockdown."During the pandemic, we didn't have nothing to do," E-40 said during a Tuesday interview with KPIX. "We were all locked down. No shows. We couldn't do any shows. We would have love to, but it was like we need something to do. So it...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks

SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman, disabled brother navigate Bay Area housing obstacle course

SAN FRANCISCO - It's estimated that there are nearly 40,000 homeless people in the Bay Area, many of whom are eligible for housing assistance. Getting that help, however, is a challenge that can take years. For Latrice Washington, a San Francisco woman trying to secure a home for her disabled brother, it is a monumental climb."Just making him some hot cereal," explained Latrice Washington. "Something that will stick to his stomach until lunchtime. Then I set my clock and I come back up." This is the morning routine for Washington, and every step of it is centered entirely on her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

FTC challenges Meta acquisition of VR company in San Jose court

SAN JOSE -- Federal regulators opened their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta's acquisition of a virtual-reality company Thursday in a San Jose courtroom.In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission has sued to prevent Menlo Park-based Meta's acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.The FTC is arguing that, were it not for the Within acquisition, Meta would have developed its own dedicated VR fitness up, entering this nascent market with its own product as a new competitor — and Within would have...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Haney's bill would keep landlords from charging costly security deposits

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – A new bill proposed by the assemblymember who represents San Francisco would protect California renters from paying more than a month's rent for security deposits. Announced during the first week of California's new legislative session, Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit.  If passed, California would be the 12th state in the county to cap security deposits.  The author of the bill, Assemblymember Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said that in San Francisco, tenants could be subject to paying an additional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Complaint alleges Twitter is turning offices into bedrooms for workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- When Elon Musk bought Twitter he told employees he wanted workers who were committed to working long hours. Now, Twitter could be in trouble for turning part of its offices into a place for employees to crash.Officials from San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection confirm the agency is investigating a report that the tech giant has turned several offices at its mid-market headquarters into makeshift motel rooms for workers who are sleeping there.A complaint through the 311 system prompted the investigation.Officials say the agency plans to conduct a site inspection to verify the allegations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico

SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area nurse helps finance life-saving heart surgery for Ugandan children

SAN MATEO -- A San Mateo County woman has made it her personal mission to help provide life-saving heart surgeries for children in Uganda.Kayla Billington knew she wanted to became a pediatric nurse after surviving a rare form of cancer as a teenager."I felt in any way, if I could go on and help kids that that's what I wanted to do," Billington said.She cares for some of the most critically ill children in the neonatal intensive care unit at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland.But a heartbreaking truth expanded her mission."I treat children all the time. Even if their parents can't...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twitter janitors go on strike citing unfair labor practices

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The janitors who clean the offices of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, walked off the job early Monday morning. According to a tweet from SEIU Local 87, the janitors are "fighting for the pay, benefits and job protections" they need for their families.The janitors said Twitter did not renegotiate their contract with Flagship, the company that employes them.The strike began at 6 a.m. on Monday. Workers were picketing outside Twitter headquarters throughout the day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy