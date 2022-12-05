ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Ohio State

By Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TI4Tb_0jYG7g7800

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs on the sideline after taking a hard hit during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
442
Followers
3K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy