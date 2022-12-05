ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation

Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death

(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck

(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale

Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
knsiradio.com

$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties

(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Fatim Hemraj

20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

