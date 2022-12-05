Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
kduz.com
Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation
Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
knsiradio.com
Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck
(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota
A worker had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a serious leg injury on a rooftop in rural Minnesota. The Atwater Police Department says the incident happened on the roof of a 120-foot tall building on Pleasant Avenue East at 7:35 p.m. Monday. Per police, the employee fell...
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale
Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
knsiradio.com
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
