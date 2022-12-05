Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO