Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dakota County
BURNSVILLE (WJON News) -- Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dakota County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville in Dakota County. A pickup was going west when it hit 39-year-old Jacob Witt of Burnsville who was...
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Porch Pirates Strike Again – Take More Than Just A Package From Minnesota Woman
Most of us can't imagine why someone would steal from another person. It's an incredible violation of privacy, and unfortunately, the world we live in. According to ADT.com, Porch Pirates, (people who steal packages off the front steps of homes,) have several reasons they will take your packages. Some of them are hoping that they will find valuables inside that they can resell and make extra cash, and some people just get a thrill from stealing packages. But when something like this happens, it makes the crime even worse.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Steele County Free Fair Manager Scott Kozelka Reconized as IAFE Graduate
On November 30, 2022 our very own Scott Kozelka of the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna MN was recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. In a recent press release, it is...
A White Christmas in Owatonna is Not Guaranteed, Here Are the Odds
Whether you're a fan of snow & winter or not, most of us agree that a little of the white stuff is nice around the holidays. Here's what the chances are of having a White Christmas this year in Southern Minnesota. Despite the fairly warm and dry fall we had...
Ring In The New Year at Rochester’s Biggest NYE Party Ever!
Rochester residents are invited to the first ever Celebrate Rochester NYE party at the Mayo Civic Center. Organizers have announced the details and say this all-day event will include a special time for families with kids and an adults only party. I'm super excited for this because I have two young kids so we don't typically do anything on New Year's Eve.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring
We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0