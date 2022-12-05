Read full article on original website
Pakistan arrests man accused in "honor killing" of his 18-year-old daughter who disappeared in Italy
A Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad, a senior police official said Friday. Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his village in the eastern Punjab province following...
New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases
Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai soldiers clashed with suspected drug smugglers in a forested area in the country’s north near the Myanmar border, killing 15, authorities said Thursday. The soldiers encountered the group of suspects carrying backpacks Wednesday evening and ordered them to stop, but they instead opened fire,...
UN reviewing video of captured Russian soldiers who appear to have been killed at close range, NYT reports
The United Nations is reviewing reports that Ukrainian soldiers may have executed 10 Russian prisoners of war.
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17
Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’
A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
Saudi Arabia Executes 15 People in 12 Days For Non-Violent Drug Offences
Saudi Arabia has executed 15 people for non-violent drug offences – some thought to be beheaded by sword – in the last 12 days, despite promising to end them. In January 2021 the country announced a moratorium on drug-related executions. It came in the wake of the gruesome murder and dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018 by a Saudi death squad, a hit the CIA said was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Police Finally Arrested This 65-Year-Old Transnational ‘Drug Queen’
At 65, she was one of Vietnam’s most elusive crime bosses, evading capture in a series of busts that yielded drugs worth millions of dollars. Despite Interpol issuing a warrant for her arrest, the fugitive managed to recruit a fresh network of young criminals to keep her transnational smuggling ring alive, hiding drugs inside car engines and sending them to the country’s busiest cities.
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Woman faces four years in jail for Tinder profile photo showing her at an anti-government protest in Belarus
A woman has been detained in Minsk after she posted two pictures on Tinder showing her at a protest rally against the country's leader, the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The unnamed woman, 29, a manager at a logistics company, was seen wrapped in the white-red-white flag of free Belarus. Though the...
Under the shadow of death: prisoners who escaped execution in Iran
A random encounter led a photographer to document murderers once on Iran’s death row, where inmates can be reprieved, often at the gallows, but only if they can pay blood money
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
