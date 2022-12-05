ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak

Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

San Jose launches site for searching police records

It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
sanbenito.com

County gains state funding for homeless

San Benito County will receive $2.4 million in state funds to purchase factory-built homes for chronically homeless people, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month. The funds come from the California Homekey program, and will help the county buy a total of 11 prefabricated homes, the governor’s office said on Dec. 1. The program will also pay for supportive services for the residents of the new homes.
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is urging citizens to dump any standing water after invasive mosquitos were detected in the county. The county is asking people to empty potted plant saucers, bird baths and kid's toys, tires and tarps and watering/garbage cans. The county warns these Aedes Aegypti can carry and transmit The post Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community

The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID levels soaring in Santa Clara County wastewater; Mask mandates not returning

SANTA CLARA -- While the level of the COVID variants found in Santa Clara County's wastewater system is soaring, health officials assured local residents Tuesday that mask mandates will not be returning.Dr. Sara Cody, Director of the Public Health Department, gave an update on state of COVID in the county as the pandemic enters its third winter."We remember that the last two winters have been extraordinarily difficult and I unfortunately need to tell you that this winter is shaping up to be no different," she told reporters.Cody then pointed to a graph measuring the amount of virus found in four...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

