Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
cupertinotoday.com
COVID-19 Levels in Santa Clara County Surpass 2021 Peak
Santa Clara County’s wastewater monitoring program has detected a sharp increase in COVID-19 levels over the past month, according to a statement released by the county this week. The wastewater monitoring report revealed that the County’s four sewer sheds are currently in the high category for COVID-19 concentration levels....
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
kalw.org
San Jose launches site for searching police records
It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
2-alarm house fire in Santa Clara reported Thursday morning
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area, but no one has had […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
sanbenito.com
County gains state funding for homeless
San Benito County will receive $2.4 million in state funds to purchase factory-built homes for chronically homeless people, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month. The funds come from the California Homekey program, and will help the county buy a total of 11 prefabricated homes, the governor’s office said on Dec. 1. The program will also pay for supportive services for the residents of the new homes.
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is urging citizens to dump any standing water after invasive mosquitos were detected in the county. The county is asking people to empty potted plant saucers, bird baths and kid's toys, tires and tarps and watering/garbage cans. The county warns these Aedes Aegypti can carry and transmit The post Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
San Mateo health officials warn of a 'tridemic' of respiratory viruses on the rise
San Mateo County health chief: Get flu, COVID-19 shots now. Local health officials are once again urging the public to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and to get this year's flu shot. COVID-19 cases are soaring in the Bay Area and influenza is at "very high" levels,...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
COVID levels soaring in Santa Clara County wastewater; Mask mandates not returning
SANTA CLARA -- While the level of the COVID variants found in Santa Clara County's wastewater system is soaring, health officials assured local residents Tuesday that mask mandates will not be returning.Dr. Sara Cody, Director of the Public Health Department, gave an update on state of COVID in the county as the pandemic enters its third winter."We remember that the last two winters have been extraordinarily difficult and I unfortunately need to tell you that this winter is shaping up to be no different," she told reporters.Cody then pointed to a graph measuring the amount of virus found in four...
San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit
Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
