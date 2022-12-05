ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BVSD announces changes to accommodate universal preschool

Boulder Valley’s preschool program is moving from half days to full days in the fall as the school district restructures its offerings to work with the state’s new universal preschool rules. The district’s plan is to offer a full school day of preschool on either Mondays and Thursdays...
