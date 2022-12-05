Read full article on original website
Joe and Christy Tomandl receive Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award
Joe and Christy Tomandl of Medford have been selected as the recipients of the 2022 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award®. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
DATCP Awards $1 Million in Producer-Led Watershed Protection Grants to 43 Groups
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed protection grants (PLWPG) to 43 farmer-led groups for 2023. Grants support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin’s soil health and water quality.
Taxpayer Money To Pay For Abortion Travel
WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAQ-WLUK) – There is new legislation that would provide women with taxpayer-funded help, if needed, to travel to get an abortion. Women in Wisconsin who want an abortion have been traveling to other states since Roe v Wade was overturned in June, as the legal battle continues over the state’s 1849 law that bans almost all abortions.
Area Hospitals Feel The Pinch Of The Tridemic
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all filling hospital beds across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin Dec. 7, 2022. (WLUK)
Shawano County Man Accused of Strangling Woman, Ordered to Stand Trial
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Michael Ingold was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman. Ingold was bound over for trial after an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday. His arraignment on first-degree intentional homicide is scheduled for Jan. 18. According to the criminal complaint,...
