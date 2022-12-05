ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

PennLive.com

Passenger killed in Interstate 81 crash identified: police

A Wayne woman has been identified as the passenger who died in a crash just off Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to police. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey was in a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by 82-year-old Albert Massey, headed southbound on the interstate in Guilford Township around 1:14 p.m., according to state police.
FOX 43

PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
echo-pilot.com

Daily Voice

fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
Daily Voice

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
PennLive.com

Woman dies after crash on I-180 in Pa.

A woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County, according to reports. Mary Jane Spoonire, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in a van that crashed into a truck on Nov. 29. Spoonire’s husband was driving the van. He exited the emergency...
FireRescue1

Md. chief killed in off-duty vehicle crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
WBRE

One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
