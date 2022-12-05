Read full article on original website
A Wayne woman has been identified as the passenger who died in a crash just off Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to police. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey was in a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by 82-year-old Albert Massey, headed southbound on the interstate in Guilford Township around 1:14 p.m., according to state police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
A 26-year-old man has died after an icy crash onto train tracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Jesse James McGran Sutch, of Newport, has been identified as the victim of this deadly crash by his mother. Sutch had been driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in...
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced. Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.
The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
A Maryland firefighter was among two first responders killed Wednesday while battling a house fire in Pennsylvania where a body was found, police and the Frederick County Firefighter's Union said. The slain firefighters were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and...
A woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County, according to reports. Mary Jane Spoonire, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in a van that crashed into a truck on Nov. 29. Spoonire’s husband was driving the van. He exited the emergency...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The chief of Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 40. Maryland State Police said Zachary P. Reid, 32, died following the 6:37 a.m. crash near Rockdale Road. Reid was driving a 2013 Ford F650 rollback east...
Nine people from Chambersburg were in a deadly single-vehicle crash near the Pennsylvania-Maryland Stateline on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities say. 59-year-old Mary Gordon lost control of her vehicle and crashed her 2018 Dodge Journey into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Rd. at around 1:5…
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
While incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison late last year, staff members noted Jamal Crummel displayed an altered mental state, lethargy, abnormal breathing and slurred speech – all signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital on Dec. 19, 2021, where he was diagnosed with hypothermia. He spent...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for a period of Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7. Officials say it appears...
