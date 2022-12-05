ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling

(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
ILLINOIS STATE
3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
UTAH STATE
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?

BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
IDAHO STATE
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year

Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
INDIANA STATE
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director

Governor-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7. Frakes had been director since 2015.
NEBRASKA STATE
Officials tight-lipped about Scott Wiener security changes after threats

Officials are mum about any changes to California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him. Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
GEORGIA STATE
Saint Clair to not increase taxes for 2023

SAINT CLAIR — Taxes will stay the same for the coming year in the borough. The council voted Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 5 mills, despite a 12% increase in spending over this year. The 2022 budget’s general fund was $3,441,319,...
SAINT CLAIR, PA
How will California handle the youth fentanyl overdose crisis?

Expect a lot of debate over how California should respond to the state’s mounting fentanyl epidemic when state lawmakers return to Sacramento early next year. Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update

T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
IDAHO STATE
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts

ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
GEORGIA STATE
Frank J. Kozielski

Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

