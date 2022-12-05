Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
KPVI Newschannel 6
With Pennsylvania legislative salaries up a lot again, some say it's time for a new approach
With inflation drastically raising legislative salaries the last two years, several local state legislators are open to ending their automatic inflation-based pay raises or limiting their size. “I felt very comfortable with the salary I got in 2019, when I got elected,” said Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-114, Waverly Twp., who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7. Frakes had been director since 2015.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials tight-lipped about Scott Wiener security changes after threats
Officials are mum about any changes to California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him. Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Saint Clair to not increase taxes for 2023
SAINT CLAIR — Taxes will stay the same for the coming year in the borough. The council voted Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 5 mills, despite a 12% increase in spending over this year. The 2022 budget’s general fund was $3,441,319,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How will California handle the youth fentanyl overdose crisis?
Expect a lot of debate over how California should respond to the state’s mounting fentanyl epidemic when state lawmakers return to Sacramento early next year. Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Minnesota in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Minnesota using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
Comments / 0